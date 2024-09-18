7 K-dramas like Perfect Marriage Revenge: Marry My Husband, The World of the Married, Eve, and more

Perfect Marriage Revenge is a popular revenge-themed romance drama that aired in 2023. Starring Sung Hoon, Jung Yoo Min, and Jin Ji Hee in the main roles, the drama revolves around a woman who wakes up in the past after a fatal car accident. She breaks off her engagement, vowing to take revenge on her adopted family and to change her fate. Here are 7 K-dramas like Perfect Marriage Revenge that you must watch.

7 K-dramas like Perfect Marriage Revenge for your next streaming session

1. Marry My Husband

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2024

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy, Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This smash-hit tvN drama skillfully blends the revenge and fantasy genres with a romance storyline. It depicts the story of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), a cancer-stricken woman who travels 10 years back in time after facing a wrongful death at the hand of her husband Park Min Hwan (played by Lee Yi Kyung), and her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), who are having an affair.

To change her tragic fate, she decides to take revenge on the pair with the help of her boss, Yoo Ji Hyuk (played by Na In Woo).

2. The World of the Married

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Han So Hee

IMDB Rating: 7.9

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

This high-rated drama is a Korean remake of the 2015 UK TV series Doctor Foster. It revolves around a medicine doctor Ji Sun Woo (played by Kim Hee Ae), who seems to have a picture-perfect life with her husband, son, and a successful career. But her life is upended when her husband, Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon), who dreams of becoming a famous film director, begins a dangerous extramarital affair with a young woman named Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee).

3. Eve

Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, Lee Il Hwa

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romance, Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

This high-rated Netflix K-drama narrates a thrilling story of a woman named Lee Ra El (played by Seo Ye Ji), who vows to take revenge on the super-rich people who were the reason behind her father’s tragic death. To execute her scheme properly, she puts herself in the middle of Kang Yoon Gyum (Park Byung Eun), the CEO of a lucrative business empire, and his wife, Han So Ra (Yoo Sun).

Advertisement

4. Remarriage & Desires

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hyun Wook, Cha Ji Yeon

IMDB Rating: 7.3

Release year: 2022

Genre: Drama, Satire

Where to watch: Netflix

Through an exclusive matchmaking agency named Rex, which caters to the super-riches in Korea, a divorcee woman named Seo Hye Seung (played by Kim Hee Sun) orchestrates a plan to take revenge against her ex-husband’s cunning mistress Jin Yoo Hee (played by Jeong Eugene).

5. Graceful Family

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Lee Jang Woo, Bae Jong Ok

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2019

Genre: Drama, Romance, Mystery

Where to watch: Viki

Mo Seok Hee (Im Soo Hyang), a beautiful and smart chaebol heiress struggles with her mother’s death internally despite appearing cold-hearted at one glance. When a lawyer named Heo Yoon Do (played by Lee Jang Woo) comes to work for her family’s company, she finds hope for the first time in a while. Together, they join hands to investigate the mysterious death of her mother.

Advertisement

6. Love Affairs in the Afternoon

Cast: Lee Sang Yeob, Park Ha Sun, Ye Ji Won, Jo Dong Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2019

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to watch: Viki

Love Affairs in the Afternoon revolves around a quiet housewife Son Ji Eun (played by Park Ha Sun), who is seeking a way out of her unhappy marriage. When she meets Yoon Jung Woo (Lee Sang Yeob), a biology teacher, a passionate connection grows. Despite the fear of ruin, the duo engage in a forbidden romance, navigating the complexities of desires and the consequences of their illicit affair.

7. The Innocent Man

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Park Si Yeon, Moon Chae Won

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2012

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Kang Ma Roo (Song Joong Ki), a promising medical student’s life, derails after he is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. A few years later, he starts working as a bartender and gigolo when he meets a chaebol heiress, Seo Eun Gi (Moon Chae Won). He uses her to get back at his ex-girlfriend Han Jae Hee (Park Si Yeon), who left him for another man at the lowest point of his life.

All of these dramas closely resemble the storyline of Perfect Marriage Revenge. From time travel and passionate romance to illicit affairs and mystery, these K-dramas are sure to fill the void of the Sung Hoon and Jung Yoo Min starrer. So why wait? Tune in and watch these 7 shows, which are like Perfect Marriage Revenge.