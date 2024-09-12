Gyeongseong Creature season 2 new teaser, poster: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee lock heads against Lee Moo Saeng, Bae Hyun Sung

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has unveiled a new main poster and a teaser for viewers. Set against the backdrop of dark times in Spring 1945, Season 1 followed an entrepreneur and a sleuth battling for survival against a monster born from human greed. In Season 2, the story picks up in Seoul in 2024, where Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee), who survived the spring of Gyeongseong, encounters Ho Jae, a character who bears a resemblance to Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon).

The main poster captures attention by juxtaposing scenes from 1945 Gyeongseong with those from 2024 Seoul, featuring characters from both eras. Ho Jae (Park Seo Joon) and Chae Ok (Han So Hee) are depicted with intense expressions, accompanied by the tagline, “The weight of karma. A fight to end it all.” This tagline piques interest in their final battle to resolve a conflict that has persisted since 1945.

The poster features Ho Jae and Chae Ok, with Ho Jae bearing a striking parallel to Tae Sang, the head of a prominent pawnshop in Gyeongseong. Chae Ok is shown holding a dagger, her expression fierce and determined. This compelling image teases the unfolding story of their destined encounter and hints at the dramatic new developments to come.

The poster also includes Leader Kuroko (Lee Moo Saeng) and Seung Jo (Bae Hyun Sung), along with the elite secret agents known as the Kurokos, who leap dynamically in the background. This addition heightens intrigue about the regime's dark and mysterious objectives and builds excitement for the intense action and plot twists to come.

The new official trailer begins with Tae Sang in 1945 Gyeongseong where Tae Sang says “Spring was on its way to Gyeongseong unusually quickly that year,” and seamlessly transitions to Chae Ok in 2024 Seoul, where she declares, “But my winter has not ended yet.” The trailer hints at a series of mysterious murders plaguing Seoul and shows Chae Ok secretly visiting the crime scenes to uncover why is this happening. This suggests that the nightmarish events from Gyeongseong's past are resurfacing in present-day Seoul.

Ho Jae, a businessman, meets Chae Ok, who tearlfully addresses him as “Master Jang,” leaving him perplexed by unfamiliar emotions. Ho Jae then asks Chae Ok to join hands in fighting these mysterious evil forces together.

At Jeonseung Biotech, Leader Kuroko oversees mysterious experiments, raising numerous questions. Meanwhile, Seung Jo observes that Chae Ok possesses abilities similar to his own, and the mysterious Kurokos relentlessly pursue both Ho Jae and Chae Ok. This heightens the suspense surrounding the impending confrontation between these opposing forces making viewers along with Chae Ok wonder if they will ever get their happy ending.

Gyeongseong Creature’s season 2 is all set to premiere on September 27 on Netflix.

