Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee’s romance melodrama Soulmate releases on OTT after theatrical re-run in May

Byeon Woo Seok’s 2023 film Soulmate was re-released in South Korea back in May following his explosive popularity from Lovely Runner. Now the movie is available to watch on Disney+. Apart from Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee also star as the lead characters in this romantic melodrama.

On September 13, 2024, Soulmate has been released on Disney+, a year after its original premiere in 2023. The OTT platform revealed three new posters featuring Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Da Mi, and Jeon So Nee. Each poster captured their respective characters and their connections in conjunction with the film’s narrative.

Meanwhile, Soulmate was re-released in South Korea back on May 30, following the lead actor Byeon Woo Seok’s rising popularity. The romance melodrama originally premiered on March 15, 2023, in theaters.

This coming-of-age film revolves around the bittersweet story of An Mi So and Go Ha Eun. They met at the age of 13 and soon grew into close friends. The narrative depicts their growth into women from two little girls as they experience love, jealousy, heartbreaks, and more, changing the dynamic of their friendship.

Itaewon Class actress Kim Da Mi embodies the character of An Mi Soo, while Jeon So Nee transforms into Go Ha Eun. The friendship between them experiences a crack when Ha Eun finds her first love in her classmate Ham Jin Woo (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Coming out of their teenage, the free-spirited An Mi Soo travels to the big city to pursue an adventurous life, while Ha Eun stays in her hometown, leading a stable life. The film depicts how the physical distance also results in them growing apart.

Apart from the lead characters, Jang Hye Jin, Heo Ji Na, Kang Mal Geum, Nam Yoon Su, Park Chung Seon, Oh Min Ae, and Hyun Bong Sik also star in this romance melodrama. Directed by Min Young Keun, Soulmate is a Korean remake of the 2016 Chinese film of the same name.

Following its theatrical release, it was also screened in the Korean Cinema Today - Panorama section at the 28th Busan International Film Festival in 2023.

