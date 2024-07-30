Jeon Somi gets accused of 'copying' BLACKPINK ft Selena Gomez's Ice Cream with upcoming single of same name; fans debate

Jeon Somi is currently getting ready for his high-anticipated comeback with the upcoming digital single Ice Cream. Ahead of the much-awaited release, the song and its concept are drawing similarities to BLACKPINK feat. Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream. Fans on social media are engaging in debates about whether the soloist really ‘copied’ the four-piece K-pop ensemble.

Jeon Somi's upcoming single Ice Cream sparks plagiarism debate

On July 29, Somi announced her 2024 comeback with the digital single Ice Cream. She took to her Instagram and unveiled the posters for the exciting release on August 2. However, the announcement has elicited split reactions among K-pop fans.

The soloist’s fans appreciate the Barbie-like concepts, which are often witnessed in Somi’s many other songs. On the other hand, some netizens have expressed how the aesthetic looks eerily similar to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s collaborative single Ice Cream.

Many have pointed out that not only does the DUMB DUMB hitmaker’s summer special single has the same name as BLAKCPINK’s 2020 track, but the overall color palette and the concepts seem to be ‘copied’. Some netizens even called out her agency for not showing any ‘originality’.

Fans rally to defend Somi against plagiarism accusation in Ice Cream

Amid the debates, Somi’s fans have come forward to defend her. Many of them stated that the similarity may not be her fault at all, as the creative aspects of any K-pop song are heavily supervised by the artists’ agencies.

They also pointed out that the singer’s agency THE BLACK LABEL is a YG Entertainment subsidiary, the company that houses BLACKPINK. Fans also mentioned that the founder Teddy has also worked with the four-piece girl group for many years as their producer.

Somi’s side has not yet addressed the ongoing alleged plagiarism controversy. Though the similarity of both song’s concepts is hard to ignore, fans hope that the soloist’s Ice Cream will sound different than BLACKPINK’s song of the same name.

Meanwhile, Jeon Somi is making her comeback a year later with the digital single Ice Cream, which is set to be released on August 2. Her last album, which is also her first EP GAME PLAN was dropped on August 7, 2023, alongside the title track Fast Forward, which became a massive hit.

