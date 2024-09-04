Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born posters: Kim Tae Ri slowly transitions from small village girl to best Korean traditional opera actress

Kim Tae Ri, the well-known actress, who is renowned for bringing eccentric roles to life, will be soon seen leading the women-oriented period K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. The K-drama has just revealed its teaser posters, featuring Kim Tae Ri as Yoon Jeongnyeon mapping her growth as she becomes the best Korean traditional opera actress.

On September 4, 2024, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born revealed new teaser posters ahead of its premiere next month. The new teaser posters bring forth the pivotal growth of Kim Tae Ri’s character Yoon Jeongnyeon as she slowly transitions into the best Korean traditional opera actress.

The first poster shows Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon singing in her small village Mokpo as she closes her eyes as if calling the art to become one with her.

The next poster takes us to the next stage of her story, where Yoon Jeongnyeon, after finding her true calling in opera, hides in Maeran Theater Company’s luggage compartment and goes to Seoul alone to make her dream come true. The second poster shows Yoon Jeongnyeon practicing to become the best traditional opera actress after joining Maeran Theater Company as a trainee.

The last poster finally completes Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon’s transition into the best Korean traditional opera actress who moves the world. She can be seen on stage in her costume flawlessly portraying a character with brilliant emotions spread across her face.

Check out Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born posters here:

The posters of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born exceptionally capture the passionate story of Yoon Jeongnyeon (Kim Tae Ri) raising expectations for the coming-of-age period drama by a thousandfold.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born starring Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Yoon Hye is based on a popular webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. It is set to premiere on October 12, 2024, on tvN at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The drama will be set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s and maps the story of a gifted girl Yoon Jeongnyeon who comes to Seoul and grows up to become the best Korean traditional actress in a women's theatre company.

