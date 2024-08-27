Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born stills show Kim Tae Ri's strong resolute for entering world of opera; See PICS

Kim Tae Ri, the famous South Korean actress who is well-known for her role in the hit K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One will be soon returning to take on the lead role in the women-centric K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. The new stills have revealed Kim Tae Ri as Yoon Jeongnyeon who enters the world of opera with big dreams in her eyes.

On August 27, 2024, tvN released new stills featuring Kim Tae Ri from the upcoming period K-drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born.

In the new stills, Kim Tae Ri completely embodies the role of Yoon Jeongnyeon as she shows strong determination to enter the world of opera and make it big. In the first still, we see Kim Tae Ri as Yoon Jeongnyeon, seemingly practicing an act while spreading her arms, almost as she was ready to fly with her wings.

The second still takes us back to the time when Yoon Jeongnyeon, for the first time, saw a performance by the Maeran Theater Company in Mokpo and got inspired to pursue a future in the theatre arts herself. The stills perfectly capture the dream in her eyes to make it big as an opera actress and live a better life.

The last still shows Kim Tae Ri as Yoon Jeongnyeon in her clam-selling attire with a dusty face throwing light on her hard-earned life before she goes to Seoul with dreams of becoming an opera actress. She looks at someone with an angry expression heightening expectations for her role in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born.

See Kim Tae Ri as Yoon Jeongnyeon in the new still here:

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is set to premiere on October 12, 2024, at tvN at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) and will release new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. The story is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s and tells the inspirational story of Yoon Jeongnyeon, a genius girl who comes to Seoul alone to become a big opera actress.

