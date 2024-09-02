Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, and more get caricatured into bold webtoon characters for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born poster

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is one of the highly anticipated webtoon-based K-drama with a historical theme starring Kim Tae Ri in the lead role. Kim Tae Ri, the famous South Korean actress who is well known for her role in iconic Twenty-Five Twenty-One will be taking the lead in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has now unveiled a brand an artistic webtoon-themed main poster.

On September 2, 2024, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born revealed a beautiful webtoon-style poster. The poster shows Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Yoon Hye caricatured beautifully into bold webtoon characters for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s webtoon style poster drawn by the original artist Namon.

Check out Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s webtoon-style poster here:

Furthermore, tvN also unveiled a time-lapsed video showing the intricate work done by Namon on each and every character as he created the new webtoon-style poster. See here:

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is an upcoming period K-drama following the story of a gifted girl from the small village of Mokpo, Yoon Jeongnyeon played by Kim Tae Ri.

After witnessing opera magic on stage when Ra Mi Ran’s Kang So Bok’s Maeran Theater Company came to their village, Yoon Jeongnyeon found her true calling and went to Seoul alone to become a top opera actress.

The story will be set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s, as Yoon Jeongnyeon joins Kang So Bok’s theatre company as an opera actress trainee she faces her rival Heo Young Seo, (played by Shin Ye Eun) a trainee like her.

Additionally, Jung Eun Chae will be seen as Moon Ok Kyung, an actress in Maeran Theater Company, and Kim Yoon Hye as Seo Hye Rang.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is set to premiere on tvN on October 12, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) with new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday. The K-drama is based on a famous webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. Hailed by The Red Sleeve director Jung Ji In and penned by A Time Called You writer Cho Hyo Bi.

