Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born 1st teaser; Kim Tae Ri finds true calling after witnessing magic of opera

Kim Tae Ri, the famous South Korean actress well known for her K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One, will soon lead the highly anticipated historical drama Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has finally unveiled its first teaser featuring Kim Tae Ri who is blown away by a women's opera troupe performing on stage.

On August 29, 2024, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born revealed its first teaser starring Kim Tae Ri, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, and others.

The retro theme teaser begins by introducing the stage of women’s traditional Korean theatre which was the talk of the town in the 1950s, their performances dyed the world with art and romance.

Soon we hear Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon’s voice exclaim that even though what she was a play, the actors “danced and sang in their roles” while we see the Maeran Woman’s Gukguek Theater Company acting on stage.

The scene is extremely moving as it turns to an absolutely stunned Jeongnyeon who has just witnessed unseen magic on stage. Yoon Jeongnyeon is heard saying that what she saw today was “a different world”. After witnessing it, she finally finds her true calling in traditional opera and is next seen trying to recreate a scene that she saw glimpsing her finding her dream to become an opera actress.

In the end, Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon is seen looking ahead with a big dream in her eyes.

Watch Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s first teaser here:

Meanwhile, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is a highly awaited historical K-drama based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. It is based immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s following the story of Yoon Jeongnyeon, a pansori genius girl who visits Seoul alone to fulfill her dream of becoming a traditional Korean opera actress.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is set to premiere on tvN on October 12, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) and will release new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. The K-drama co-stars Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Moon So Ri, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, Seunghee and Jang Hye Jin.

