Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born script reading clip previews rivalry between Kim Tae Ri and Shin Ye Eun; watch

Kim Tae Ri, the famed South Korean actress who was last seen in the hit sci-fi movie Alienoid is returning to the small screen in one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born has now revealed a sneak peek of the script reading featuring Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, and others.

On August 23, 2024, tvN revealed a sneak peek of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s script reading focusing on Kim Tae Ri and Shin Ye Eun as they transform into two powerful rivals along with Ra Mi Ran, Moon So Ri, and others.

The script reading peek focuses on Kim Tae Ri who transforms into Yoon Jeongnyeon, a pansori prodigy who has traveled a large distance from her village and come to Seoul to become a top traditional soap opera actress.

On the other hand, Shin Ye Eun who will play the role of Jeongnyeon’s biggest rival Heo Young Seo, a trainee herself with excellent singing, dancing, and acting skills shares the same dream.

The script reading raises anticipation for the show as Kim Tae Ri’s Yoon Jeongnyeon strongly announces that she has the talent to make it as a star while Shin Ye Eun’s Heo Young Seo calls her immediately asking does she really thinks she is that good.

Advertisement

Watch Kim Tae Ri and Shin Ye Eun raising the rivalry to new levels at Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born’s script reading here:

Additionally, new stills from the script reading of Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born also revealed Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Moon So Ri, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, and Lee Deok Hwa embodying different roles in the upcoming drama.

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is set to premiere on tvN on October 12, 2024, and will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST). Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born will be set immediately after the Korean War of the 1950s and show the journey of Yoon Jeongnyeon as she becomes a big star.

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump, Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more: 5 actresses in 30s who aced high school roles