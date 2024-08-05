Revenant’s Kim Tae Ri wins Best Actress at 51st Korea Broadcasting Awards; Stray Kids earns nod as Best Singer

Kim Tae Ri’s outstanding performance in Revenant surprised everyone and it has now earned her the Best Actress at the 51st Korea Broadcasting Awards. In addition, Stray Kids won the Best Singer Award, while Revenant writer Kim Eun Hee was also crowned at this esteemed ceremony.

On August 5, the Korean Broadcasting Association announced the winners of the 51st Korea Broadcasting Awards. Kim Tae Ri bagged the Best Actress for her outstanding performance in the SBS horror series Revenant. At the same time, with MBC’s recommendation, Stray Kids was bestowed the Best Singer award at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Korean Broadcaster Association selected a total of 18 individuals in 20 categories for personal awards. Apart from Kim Tae Ri and Stary Kids, Kim Eun Hee who penned Revevnat has been crowned as the Best Writer.

Joining her is MBC MC Kim Dae Ho who has earned the Best Announcer, while Youtuber Kwak Joon Bin of KwakTube won the Best Entertainer at the 51st Korea Broadcasting Awards.

In addition, 30 works for 25 categories of projects have been selected after reviewing 243 representative terrestrial works and 63 broadcasters. SBS’ Revenant and MBC’s My Dearest starring Namgoong Min were awarded Best Drama together.

On the other hand, MBC’s Adventure by Accident and KBS’ Golden Girls have bagged the joint Best Entertainment Program Award.

The Grand Prize winners will be announced on the spot on September 2, when the 51st Korea Broadcasting Awards will be inaugurated.

Kim Tae Ri is a talented Korean actress known for many acclaimed works. Since her debut, she has been consistently reigning over both small-screen and big-screen.

Advertisement

Apart from the 2023 drama Revenant, she is best known for Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022), Allenoid (2022), Space Sweepers (2021), Mr. Sunshine (2018), The Handmaiden (2016), and more. She will soon be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon.

Stray Kids is a popular K-pop boy band by JYP Entertainment known for their power-injecting music. The group has recently made their highly anticipated comeback with ATE, an eight-track album with Chk Chk Boom serving as its title track.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN confirms October 2024 comeback; to release 12th mini-album ahead of RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR