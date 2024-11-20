Jin opens up about missing BTS members and playing fighting with Jungkook while going solo

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, recently released his debut solo album titled Happy on November 15, 2024. However, he was asked about his solo journey and the creation of the album. Jin revealed that going solo is boring sometimes and he missed having fun with the group members.

On November 20, 2024, an interview with BTS’ Jin was released where he talked about various aspects of his debut solo album, Happy. He opened up about the challenges of going solo, expressing that he misses his BTS members, especially during times when things feel boring. He shared that when the group was together, he would often play fight with Jungkook, simply bothering him for fun. It’s something he’s used to, but now that he’s working alone with only the staff around, he feels the absence of his members even more, admitting that he can’t replicate that playful dynamic with the staff.

The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. Heart on the Window is a collaborative track with Wendy of Red Velvet. Moreover, Jin also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting, which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena.

Jin has also starred in his solo variety show, which is Run BTS’ spin-off show, RUN JIN, in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

