Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Salman Khan's film continues to run on DISAPPOINTING note on second Tuesday

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 10: Sikandar hit the screens on March 30, 2025, coinciding with the Eid weekend. Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the mass action drama is running in its second week. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the recently released film has failed to meet the expectations at the box office. Sikandar has continued to run on a disappointing note.

Advertisement

Sikandar Continues Its Disappointing Run On 2nd Tuesday

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar has been a modest performer at the box office. On Day 10, it has continued to run on a disappointing note. Going by the morning trends, the Eid release has witnessed a slight drop on the second Tuesday.

Sikandar collected Rs 95 crore net business in the last nine days. The Salman Khan-starrer requires Rs 5 crore more to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

A Brief About Sikandar's Reception And Star Cast

Sikandar was panned by critics for its weak narrative and poor dialogue delivery. Some of them also pointed out Salman Khan seemed low on energy in the action entertainer. The negative word of mouth affected its performance at the box office.

Speaking of its star cast, apart from Salman, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Salman plays the titular role of Sanjay Rajkot, aka Sikandar. Rashmika is cast as his on-screen wife, Saisri Rajkot. Sathyaraj, who is best known for the Baahubali series, is the antagonist, Minister Pradhan.

Advertisement

Sikandar is being considered one of the weakest movies of Salman Khan. AR Murugadoss' directorial hasn't been able to score well as compared to his last release, Tiger 3, which arrived on Diwali two years ago. However, it has performed better than his 2023 Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. Have you watched this Salman Khan film? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 9: Salman Khan's movie shows no positive sign on second Monday after dull weekend