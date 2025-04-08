Popular Star Kids: Meet Pawan Kalyan’s children Akira Nandan, Aadhya, Polena and Mark who have bloomed into distinct personalities

Pawan Kalyan is one of the mass stars of the Telugu film industry. And not just that, the actor has equally proven his power in politics as well.

On the personal front, the actor got married thrice. His first marriage, with Nandini, lasted only for two years. After their divorce, he tied the knot with actress Renu Desai in 2009. The couple was blessed with a son named Akira Nandan and a daughter, Aadhya.

They parted ways in 2012; however, they are good friends even now. In 2013, Pawan Kalyan tied the knot again with a Russian citizen named Anna Lezhneva. The two of them have welcomed a daughter, Polena and a son, Mark.

In this article, we will learn a little more about Pawan Kalyan’s four kids.

Who is Akira Nandan?

Akira Nandan is the eldest son of Pawan Kalyan, who was born to the actor and his second wife, Renu Desai, on April 8, 2004.

The 21-year-old has completed his primary schooling at Oakbridge International School in Hyderabad. He also finished high school at a different institution in the same city.

Akira Nandan has been very passionate about cricket and dancing and is skilled in piano. In 2014, he made his first screen appearance in his mother’s film Ishq Wala Love. But ever since, there has been strong buzz about the star kid making his cinematic debut soon.

Who is Aadhya Konidela?

Aadhya Konidela is Pawan Kalyan’s daughter with ex-wife Renu Desai. The 14-year-old was born in 2010 and has been residing in Hyderabad. As per reports, she completed her schooling at Sancta Maria International School in the city.

The young girl does not have a social media presence and stays off the radar when it comes to the limelight. In fact, Aadhya does not make quite a lot of public appearances, barring only once when she joined her father and half-sister Polena during one of his political events.

Who is Polena Anjana Pawanova?

Polena Anjana Pawanova is the daughter of Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva. She was born in March 2013 in Telangana. The 11-year-old has been named after combining the actor’s mother’s name, while her first name, Polena, is a tribute to her mother’s Russian roots.

While not much is known about Polena since she steers away from the limelight, back in October 2024, she made her first public appearance after she joined her father Pawan Kalyan and half-sister, Aadhya, for a visit to the Tirupati Temple.

Who is Mark Shankar Pawanovich?

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva are also blessed with a son named Mark. The youngest member of the family, he was born in 2017.

The little one has been residing in Singapore, where he has been completing his schooling. Mark grabbed headlines after news broke out about him suffering multiple injuries during a fire accident at his school recently.

Reports suggested that Mark has injured his arms and legs and has also been facing breathing issues after smoke inhalation. While he is currently receiving medical attention, Pawan Kalyan is slated to fly down to Singapore after winding up his political commitments.

