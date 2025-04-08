Box Office: The King of Kings builds momentum with nearly USD 8M in pre-sales; follows Minecraft's blockbuster path

After a slow first quarter this year, the US box office is roaring to life with powerful punches from family-friendly and faith-based content. Following the record-breaking debut of Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie, all eyes are now on Angel Studios’ The King of Kings, which is poised to make history of its own when it opens in theaters on April 11.

Advertisement

With nearly USD 8 million in pre-sales already locked in, the animated Christian film is tracking to surpass The Prince of Egypt’s USD 14.5 million debut, potentially becoming the biggest opening weekend ever for a biblical-themed animated film in the US. If the momentum holds and positive word of mouth relays, The King of Kings could even outpace Sound of Freedom’s USD 19.7 million three-day debut to become Angel Studios’ top-grossing opening weekend yet.

Penned and directed by Seong Ho Jang, The King of Kings reimagines the story of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Charles Dickens and his young son, Walter. Loosely based on the children’s book The Life of Our Lord, the film features a star-studded voice cast including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Oscar Isaac, Pierce Brosnan, Mark Hamill, Forest Whitaker, Roman Griffin Davis, and Ben Kingsley.

As part of its family-focused rollout, Angel Studios has launched a Kids Go Free campaign. Through Angel.com/kidsgofree, using the code KIDSGOFREE, one free children's ticket per adult ticket purchase will be offered. This initiative is expected to boost turnout among faith-based families eager for sacred media.

Advertisement

“The King of Kings is finding incredible support from both audiences and theaters who are passionately seeking content that is not only richly entertaining but also deeply faith-affirming,” said Brandon Purdie, Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development at Angel Studios, per Deadline. He compared the film’s initial hype to the early buzz of Sound of Freedom, noting that while few films ignite cultural fervor these days, The King of Kings is carving its own path in animated storytelling.

With Easter just around the corner, the film could enjoy extended legs at the box office. If audience reception is strong, The King of Kings may not only rewrite box office records but also reaffirm the growing appetite for faith-driven, family-focused cinema in the modern theatrical landscape.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Movies To Watch This Easter Weekend: From The Passion Of The Christ To Hop