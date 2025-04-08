Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Fans gather outside Icon Star’s residence as A6 with Atlee gets announced

Allu Arjun is hitting all the headlines at the moment. The actor, who celebrates his 43rd birthday today, has left jaws dropping with the first official announcement of his upcoming film A6, directed by Atlee. The movie promises a futuristic appeal, marking the superstar’s entry into the superhero genre.

Amid the palpable excitement surrounding the project, the actor was pleasantly surprised by a huge fan gathering outside his home. As countless fans gathered to wish him on his birthday, Allu Arjun stepped out and greeted everyone affectionately.

Check out the glimpse here:

Sporting a crisp new style and looking dashing in a white t-shirt and sunglasses, Allu Arjun was even seen shaking hands with a few fans amid heavy security outside his residence.

Coming back to the actor’s recent project announcement, it has been tentatively titled AA22 X A6. Marking Allu Arjun’s first-ever collaboration with Atlee, the first glimpse teases the extensive preparation the actor-director duo has been undertaking for this ambitious venture.

This includes the duo jetting off to Los Angeles, where they received in-depth training and insights on presenting supernatural characters, resembling futuristic humanoids.

Here’s the announcement post:

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with heartfelt wishes for the actor as he turned 43 today. For instance, Jr NTR shared a touching message for Allu Arjun on X, writing, “Many happy returns of the day Bava @alluarjun… May this year bring you more power, love, and milestones…”

In response, Allu Arjun thanked him warmly, replying, “Bava… Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. More love and power to you.”

Take a look at the posts here:

Besides this, Allu Arjun also has another exciting project in the pipeline—a mythological film that will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

