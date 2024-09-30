Jung Hae In confirms appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s talk show You Quiz on the Block after I, The Executioner success

Jung Hae In, the popular South Korean actor who recently led the action thriller movie I, The Executioner has confirmed his appearance on the hit talk show You Quiz on the Block. The actor will be appearing on the talk show to promote his movie I, The Executioner (Veteran 2) after its success in theatres.

On September 30, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN that Jung Hae In will be appearing on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s hit talk show You Quiz on the Block soon.

CJ ENM Movie responded to the report by confirming that Jung Hae In’s appearance on You Quiz on the Block and his episode will be aired on October 9. The actor is appearing on the show to promote his latest action thriller movie I, The Executioner also known as Veteran 2 which recently crossed over 3 milion moviegoers in just 5 days of its release in theatres in South Korea.

During the talk show, the Veteran 2 actor will share unheard behind-the-scenes stories from the film, about his experience working with Hwang Jung Min, and also reflect on his viral fan services during the movie’s stage screenings, and more.

You Quiz on the Block’s episode with Jung Hae In will premiere at 8:45 PM KST (5:15 PM IST) on October 9.

I, The Executioner is an action crime thriller film starring Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min in lead roles. The movie is the sequel to the hit movie Veteran. It follows the story of veteran detective Seo Do Cheol from the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit who has dedicated his life to fighting crime along with his time at the expense of their personal lives.

After a heinous crime takes place, Seo Doo Cheol enlists the help of the rookie detective Park Sun Woo played by Jung Hae In whose sense of justice catches the attention of the veteran detective.

In other news, Jung Hae In is currently leading his first-ever romantic comedy Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min. He is also best known for K-dramas Something in the Rain, D.P., Snowdrop, A Piece of Your Mind, and more.

