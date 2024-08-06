Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min go to extreme lengths to catch criminals in upcoming movie I, The Executioner stills; See PICS

Jung Hae In, the famous actor who captivated with his action suave in the hit K-drama D.P. is returning to the big screen. Jung Hae In will be once again winning hearts with his action in the Veteran sequel, I, The Executioner alongside the famed actor Hwang Jung Min.

I, The Executioner has released new stills ahead of its theatrical premiere glimpsing Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min forming a powerful duo to catch sly criminals in the movie.

On August 6, 2024, CJ ENM Movie unveiled new stills from I, The Executioner also known as Veteran 2. The first still shows Hwang Jung Min as he transforms into veteran detective Seo Do Chul who looks utterly set on getting justice in any way possible.

As the second still shows Hwang Jung Min running after some criminals with an angry expression. The other one shows him fighting it out with a criminal in an intense action scene as heavy rain makes the setting even more exciting.

Jung Hae In transforms into the rookie detective Park Sun Woo who in his first still in his uniform raises anticipation for his role as he faces a criminal with a knife. The other still shows him undercover with a mic in his ear as he blends into the crowd keeping an eye on someone.

In one of the stills, Jung Hae In as Park Sun Woo looks utterly rugged as he overpowers criminals with a tense expression on his face.

Some duo stills, finally show off Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min who have joined forces to catch the criminals as it shows them investigating together.

See I, The Executioner’s new stills here:

I, The Executioner also known as Veteran 2 is being directed by the noted director Ryoo Seung Wan who is known for The Battleship Island, Escape from Mogadishu, and Veteran. The movie brings back detective Seo Do Chul and his crime investigation team who has been joined by Park Sun Woo who this time around are tracking a serial killer. I, The Executioner will hit the theatres on September 13.

In other news, Jung Hae In will be soon seen in the rom-com Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min.

