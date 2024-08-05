Jung So Min plays tech boss with terrific presentation skills in new stills of romance K-drama Love Next Door

The upcoming romance drama Love Next Door has released new stills featuring Jung So Min. The series is a rom-com centered around Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min), a woman trying to restart her troubled life, and Choi Seung Hyo (played by Jung Hae In), who represents a difficult chapter in her past as the son of her mother's friend. The drama is directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, known for their work on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The newly released stills showcase Bae Seok Ryu at the height of her success. They depict a period when her life is going perfectly—she has graduated with top grades from a prestigious university in the United States, joined a global conglomerate, and navigated her career path without a hitch.

In another still image, Bae Seok Ryu confidently leads an important presentation for her company, her eyes reflecting her poise, confidence, and assurance. In the final still, she is seen glowing in a professional office outfit, smiling as she excels in her job. This leaves viewers curious about how her seemingly perfect life might take an unexpected turn.

Jung So Min shared that her character, Bae Seok Ryu, initially follows a path of success dictated by societal expectations but becomes disillusioned by her life due to certain events, leading her to seek her own path. The actress explained that she sometimes feels overwhelmed by life herself and is learning to live at her own pace and in her own way. This personal connection made it easy for her to empathize with Seok Ryu and approach the role with a supportive heart.

Jung Hae In will star as Choi Seung Hyo, the son of Bae Seok Ryu’s mother’s friend, whom she views as a difficult chapter in her past. Choi Seung Hyo is portrayed as perfect in every aspect—looks, personality, and capability. As the head of an architectural firm and a prominent young architect, his peaceful life is upended when Bae Seok Ryu returns, leading to emerging challenges and turmoil.

Previously released stills of Jung Hae In’s character, Choi Seung Hyo, highlight his striking appearance and impeccable suit, drawing attention to his success as an architect. His bright smile radiates positive energy and well-being, reflecting his current achievements. However, the intrigue deepens with the revelation that he was once a promising swimmer selected for the national team. Viewers are left wondering why he chose to abandon this dream for a completely different path. Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17 at 9:20 PM KST.

