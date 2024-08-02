Love Next Door trailer: Jung Hae In pushes away Jung So Min after knowing her all his life; Watch

Love Next Door is an upcoming K-drama series starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min in the lead roles. The show's plot follows two estranged friends who reunite yet again in adulthood. Moreover, the trailer for the show has been released, creating more anticipation among fans.

On August 2, 2024, the trailer for Love Next Door was released, providing a glimpse of what to expect from the show. In the short video, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are seen as adults who reunite after a long time. However, their relationship is strained, and they engage in endless banter whenever they encounter each other. Despite this, their fiery chemistry is undeniable, and it is evident that they are passionate about one another whenever they are on screen.

Furthermore, Jung Hae In is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. On the other hand, Jung So Min has been academically proficient since childhood and was recruited by a global conglomerate as a product manager. Although they have known each other since childhood, as their mothers are best friends, their relationship has become troubled over time.

The show's plot follows an ambitious woman, Baek Seok Ryu, who has never failed in her life; from scoring the most marks in exams to getting her dream job. However, following an incident, she quit her job as a project manager at a big corporation.

However, Baek Seok Ryu’s mother comes up with a special arrangement and sets her up with a business opportunity with her friend’s son, Choi Seung Hyo. Both their mothers encourage them to run a bathhouse together. Although both Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seong Hyo have known each other since childhood, they are not very fond of each other.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of the show include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young and more.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, the show is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

