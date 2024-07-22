Where are they now: 13 years after Playful Kiss, what are Kim Hyun Joong, Jung So Min and more actors up to currently?

Playful Kiss is the Korean adaptation of the popular Taiwanese series It Started With A Kiss. Filled with charming fluff, the drama navigates through heart-fluttering and angsty moments primarily between the seemingly aloof Baek Seung Jo (played by Kim Hyun Joong) and Oh Ha Ni (played by Jung So Min), his schoolmate with an immense crush on him.

Their story unfolds against the backdrop of reluctant cohabitation, gradually evolving from a one-sided crush into something more mutual. Regardless of debates about its merits compared to other versions or its relevance in contemporary times, Playful Kiss made a significant impact across Asia upon its release in 2010! Now that the series has completed 13 years since release let’s take a look at where is the cast now.

Playful Kiss: Where are they now?

Kim Hyun Joong

Kim Hyun Joong was a heartthrob in the early 2010s, propelled by his role in the Hallyu wave sensation Boys Over Flowers. In the series, he portrayed Yoon Ji Hoo, the charismatic second lead, and became iconic for causing second lead syndrome among viewers.

The show gained immense popularity not only in South Korea but also across other Asian countries. His performance earned him accolades such as the Most Popular Actor Award at the 2009 Seoul International Drama Awards and the Most Popular Actor for Television Award at the 2009 Baeksang Arts Awards.

Following the success of Boys Over Flowers, Kim Hyun Joong took on another second lead role in 2010's Playful Kiss, a Korean adaptation of the Japanese shōjo manga Itazura na Kiss. While the drama wasn't a major hit in South Korea, it contributed significantly to the Hallyu wave and gained a global following. In Playful Kiss, Kim portrayed Baek Seung Jo, a character known for his introverted nature and intelligence.

Aside from acting, Kim Hyun Joong was also a member of SS501, a popular boy band. While the group has not officially disbanded, they ceased activities as a five-member group. In February 2022, Kim married, and later that year, his second son was born on July 29, 2022.

Throughout his career, Kim Hyun Joong has faced controversies, including assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend. However, the court ruled in his favor regarding these accusations. In 2022, he returned to music with solo releases and recently held The Last Dance concert in Seoul.

Jung So Min

Jung So Min has been a steady presence in the K-drama industry, beginning with Playful Kiss, which marked her second K-drama role. Since then, she has built a notable career with a diverse range of projects.

Some of her well-known works include My Father Is Strange, Because This Is My First Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Alchemy of Souls. Additionally, she has showcased her talent in films such as Twenty and Love Reset. Jung So Min is widely admired for her acting and continues to be a beloved actress in the Korean entertainment scene.

As for her upcoming project, Jung So Min is poised to star alongside Jung Hae In in a new series titled Love Next Door. This romantic comedy drama revolves around Bae Seok Ryu (played by Jung So Min), a woman striving to rebuild her troubled life, and Choi Seung Hyo (played by Jung Hae In), the son of her mother's friend who represents a dark chapter in Bae Seok Ryu's past. The series is being directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, known for their work on Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Lee Tae Sung

Lee Tae Sung is a versatile celebrity known for his roles in K-dramas, Korean movies, and variety shows. He gained attention playing the second male lead in Playful Kiss and has since starred in numerous projects including Rooftop Prince, Pots of Gold, Ms. Hammurabi, When My Love Blooms, and Ghost Doctor. He has also appeared in films such as Sera & Lami and Gangster High.

He has also won many awards such as the MBC Drama Awards for Best New Actor for projects Enjoy Life and Playful Kiss, the 19th Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards for Best Actor for Bravo, My Love!, and the 15th SBS Entertainment Awards for Grand Prize (Daesang) for My Little Old Boy.

Lee Si Young

Lee Si Young played the role of Yoon Hae Ra in Playful Kiss. She also starred alongside Hyun Joong in Boys Over Flowers. She was Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun)'s friend, Oh Min Ji. Another notable character of hers is Seo Yi Kyung, the martial artist and former firefighter in the Netflix thriller Sweet Home. Interestingly, she was once an amateur boxer who competed in sports events!

Due to recurring injuries, notably a dislocated shoulder that prompted her to switch from an orthodox to a southpaw stance, Lee Si Young announced her retirement from boxing in September 2015. In July 2017, she shared on social media that she would be marrying in September and was 14 weeks pregnant.

Their first child, a boy, was born on January 7, 2018. Lee Si Young has appeared in numerous TV shows, movies, and variety shows such as The Guardians, Risky Romance, Grid, The Divine Move, Baek Jong-won's Top 3 Chef King, Celebeauty Season3, and Zombie Verse, among others.

Lee Si Young was last seen in Sweet Home season 3 which aired 19th July. She is also now a famous Instagram and TikTok star who makes amazing and hilarious content online.

