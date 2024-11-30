Jung Woo Sung addresses illegitimate child controversy at 45th Blue Dragon Awards; says 'will take criticism and responsibility'

The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on November 29 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, became a stage for heartfelt confessions as veteran actor Jung Woo Sung addressed the recent controversy surrounding his personal life.

Amid swirling headlines, Jung Woo Sung's attendance was uncertain, but he received a warm welcome as he took to the stage alongside actor Hwang Jung Min to receive an award. The duo's film, 12.12: The Day, earned the Most-Viewed Film award with over 13 million viewers, and Jung expressed gratitude to audiences while confronting the issue head-on.

Speaking with a solemn expression, Jung began, "First, I sincerely thank everyone who watched 12.12: The Day. I stand here today with the hope that my personal matters do not overshadow the film or its collaborators."

He continued, "I deeply apologize for causing concern and disappointment to those who have supported me. I will take all criticism and bear full responsibility. As a father, I will fulfill my duty to my son until the end."

The controversy erupted on November 24 when Jung Woo Sung confirmed he is the biological father of a child with model Moon Ga Bi. The news followed Moon Ga Bi’s candid Instagram post announcing the birth of her baby boy. Jung woo Sung’s agency, Artist Company, corroborated the revelation, stating the actor is committed to taking full responsibility and exploring the best childcare arrangements.

While Jung Woo Sung has promised financial and parental support, reports have revealed conflicting dynamics between him and Moon Ga Bi. Dispatch claimed that the two crossed paths in 2022 and maintained contact until Moon Ga Bi became pregnant mid-2023. While Moon Ga Bi reportedly hoped for marriage, Jung Woo Sung opposed the idea, leading to public scrutiny.

Adding to the controversy, Tenasia reported on November 25 that Jung Woo Sung has been in a serious relationship with a non-celebrity woman for over a year, a fact allegedly unknown to her during Moon Ga Bi’s pregnancy. Leaked photos further muddied the waters, showing Jung Woo Sung with a different woman, though his agency refrained from confirming their authenticity.

Through his remarks at the awards, Jung Woo Sung sought to address his audience with humility, acknowledging his missteps while committing to his responsibilities as a father, an artist, and a public figure.

