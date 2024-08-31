Jungkook’s fans share glimpses from idol’s breathtaking GOLDEN: The Moments exhibition featuring BTS member’s outfits and awards

On August 30, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled BTS' Jungkook's solo exhibition, GOLDEN: The Moments, at Seoul's Le Meridien Moxy Hotel, South Korea. Opening a day before the singer's 27th birthday (September 1), the exhibition will run until September 22. Hosted by HYBE INSIGHT, the event features several of Jungkook’s awards and plaques, making fans swell with pride.

The event features unseen photos from Jungkook's solo album concept shoot, the trophy from his first MTV Video Music Awards win in 2023, and more. The exhibition also highlights various outfits worn by the Still With You singer-songwriter in the official music videos for *SEVEN*, 3D, and Standing Next To You.

All three tracks—SEVEN, 3D, and Standing Next To You—are from Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, which was released globally on November 3, 2023. Notably, SEVEN and 3D were pre-released singles on July 14 and September 29, respectively. Additionally, the exhibition was sponsored by the South Korean government.

The exhibition is HYBE INSIGHT’s first solo artist showcase spanning two floors at Le Méridien Moxy. It chronicles Jungkook’s journey from his debut to the release of his first solo album, GOLDEN. The display includes various sections highlighting the singer’s solo activities. Fans are seen in large numbers taking photos, making videos of the exhibition, and sharing them on social media.

Here is a list of the awards Jungkook received as a solo artist in 2023, which were displayed at the Seoul event:

Spotify Awards

BMAs Awards

MTV Europe Music Award

MTV Video Music Awards

MMA Awards

MAMA Awards

Golden Disk Awards

KMA Awards

Melon Plaques Million Streams

Seven Plaque: 1 billion streams for Seven

#1 Hot 100 Plaque - RIAA Plaque

Admirers cheered for the South Korean musician online and praised his solo success. From his powerful performances in the *Standing Next to You* music video to the striking displays at the exhibition, each aspect has been carefully curated to showcase different facets of his persona. Fans shared photos from the exhibition and messages left for Jungkook in celebration of his birthday.

Jungkook is a popular South Korean singer and songwriter who gained prominence as the youngest member and vocalist of the boy band BTS. In 2022, he featured on American singer Charlie Puth's single Left and Right, which reached number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Later that year, Jungkook made history as the first South Korean artist to release an official song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with Dreamers, which he performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Jungkook released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. Primarily a pop record and entirely in English, the album received generally favorable reviews from critics.

