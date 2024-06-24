BTS’ Jungkook’s Standing Next to You overtakes Jimin’s Like Crazy as fastest K-pop solo track to hit 700 million Spotify streams

BTS’ Jungkook made waves in the K-pop industry with his debut solo album GOLDEN. All the tracks from this highly-rated album soared high on global music charts. Standing Next to You, a chart-topper from GOLDEN has now reached a new milestone on Spotify.

Jungkook's Standing Next to You sets new record as fastest K-pop solo track to reach 700 million streams on Spotify

According to updates on June 24, Jungkook’s Standing Next to You has now surpassed 700 million streams on Spotify. With this, the golden maknae bags his second-fastest 700 million Spotify streams.

Released on November 7, 2023, Standing Next to You achieved the feat within 234 days of its release, while Jungkook’s other smash-hit solo track Seven reached the stream count within 65 days of its release.

With this achievement, Jungkook also surpassed bandmate Jimin’s Like Crazy which hit 700 million Spotify streams after 249 days of its release.

At the same time, the 3D singer also overtook One Of The Girls, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's collaborative track with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, and Jungkook’s collab with Charlie Puth Left And Right.

As the BTS maknae continues his success streak in his solo career, he now has three songs occupying the Spotify top 10 most-streamed K-pop solo list.

More about Jungkook's smash-hit solo track Standing Next to You

Advertisement

Standing Next to You is the title track of Jungkook’s debut studio album GOLDEN. The energetic and happening music video features the singer performing a spectacular choreography that is bound to leave fans amazed.

Through the immaculate lyrics, the song talks about a powerful bond as the singer promises the stand next to someone special, through thick and thin.

As the song achieves a monumental feat on Spotify, let’s rewatch the music video for Standing Next to You:

More about Jungkook's recent activities

On the work front, Jungkook is currently carrying out his mandatory military service which he enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jimin. The duo is most likely to be discharged on June 12, 2025, when the Seven singer will reunite with the remaining BTS members and resume group activities.

While an official solo song is due from his since his debut album GOLDEN released in 2023, the singer has gifted ARMYs with a new music treat recently. For BTS FESTA 2024, marking the group’s 11 debut anniversary, Jungkook released a new single Never Let Go.