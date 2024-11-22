JYP Entertainment CONFIRMS Stray Kids' 7-member brother group KICK FLIP will debut on January 1; Know social media handles here

According to reports, KICK FLIP, the latest addition to JYP’s illustrious lineup including TWICE, Stray Kids, and more, was formed through the SBS audition program LOUD in 2021, with members handpicked under the expert guidance of JYP Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer, JY Park. Known for his sharp eye for talent and hands-on approach, JY Park has overseen every step of KICK FLIP’s journey, from member selection to concept development, ensuring a group that aligns with JYP’s legacy of innovation and genre-defying hits.

The group's name, KICK FLIP, was previously trademarked by JYP Entertainment, sparking curiosity among fans about what the name might symbolize. While the teaser image hints at their debut concept, details are still under wraps, leaving fans eagerly speculating about what’s to come.

Take a look at the teaser image here;

KICK FLIP’s debut is particularly exciting as JYP Entertainment is known for its bold moves, having fostered global sensations like Stray Kids, ITZY, and TWICE. This debut is also seen by industry insiders as a strategic move to broaden the agency’s influence and revenue streams as Stray Kids nears contract renewal season in 2025.

The debut of KICK FLIP is only the beginning of JYP Entertainment’s ambitious plans for 2025, which include launching a boy group in China, a Latin girl group, and a diverse range of artists specializing in genres like trot and R&B. Additionally, the agency is fostering new talent through its KBS audition program The DDANDDARA, with those recruits set to debut under its subsidiary INNIT Entertainment.

For fans eager to follow KICK FLIP’s journey, the group has officially launched social media accounts:

With all eyes on KICK FLIP, JYP Entertainment’s upcoming group is set to have K-pop fans hooked and redefine the future of the genre.

