10 Stray Kids facts that every STAY must know: From their formation to friendships

Stray Kids facts are always a delight for every STAY part of their incredible journey! Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the fandom, there's always something new to learn about these talented idols.

From their formation through a survival show to their team dynamics and friendships within the K-pop industry, these facts give a deeper insight into the members' lives. Curious about the quirks and hidden talents of Stray Kids? Here are 10 interesting Stray Kids facts that every fan should know!

Top 10 facts about Stray Kids every fan needs to know

1. HAN was the first Stray Kids member to join Bangchan followed by Changbin

HAN was the first to join Bangchan's team at JYP, bringing his sharp rap skills and creative energy to the mix. His addition set the stage for what would become Stray Kids. Not long after, Changbin followed, forming the dynamic 3RACHA trio with Bangchan. Together, they laid the foundation for the group's distinctive sound.

2. Bangchan used to help TWICE members sneak food while the latter were on diet

Bangchan once came to the rescue of TWICE, who were on a strict diet and craving pork belly. During a The K-Star Next Door episode, it was revealed that, despite the risk of getting in trouble, he secretly gave TWICE all his meal coupons to help them satisfy their craving. A true friend in times of hunger!

3. Stray Kids’ maknae I.N almost became a priest before auditioning for the group

Stray Kids’ maknae I.N once dreamed of becoming a priest, attending church daily. However, a chilling encounter during a Gangnam holiday steered him away from that path. A stranger who eerily knew I.N’s personal details lured him with a paper claiming to grant wishes if burned. Uneasy, I.N burned the paper and fled, redirecting his destiny toward becoming an idol.

4. Minho, the dance leader of Stray Kids was a part of BTS’ dance crew

Before joining Stray Kids, Minho, the group's dance leader, was part of BTS' dance crew, showing his skills and dedication. Just six months before Stray Kids' debut, he transitioned from supporting BTS to leading his own group, bringing his exceptional dance prowess and experience into their dynamic performances.

5. Bangchan is also a part of K-pop’s famous 97’liners group

Bangchan is also a member of K-pop’s renowned ’97 liners group, which includes stars like BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, GOT7's BamBam, and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and DK. This elite circle of 1997-born idols is celebrated for their incredible talent and influence, with Bangchan adding his unique flair to the group.

6. Hyunjin and HAN fought the most during their trainee days

During their trainee days, Hyunjin and HAN clashed frequently, their competitive spirits often sparking heated arguments. Once, a dance practice turned into a fierce showdown when Hyunjin criticized HAN’s moves, and HAN fired back about Hyunjin’s rap skills. Their fiery exchanges were so intense that a teacher had to step in. Now, they laugh about their past rivalry, having forged a strong friendship.

7. Felix and Minho almost didn’t make it into Stray Kids

Felix and Minho's journey to Stray Kids was nearly cut short, as both were eliminated before the final mission during Stray Kids’ survival show. Their return, announced by Park Jin Young, was a thrilling twist that reignited their hopes. Meanwhile, the surviving members' joy was palpable as they welcomed the two back, relieved and overjoyed at the chance to reunite and perform together once more.

8. Bangchan and Felix are friends with ENHYPEN’s Jake and NMIXX’s Lily

Bangchan and Felix share a special bond with ENHYPEN’s Jake and NMIXX’s Lily, as all four are fellow Australians. Their connection goes beyond the stage, celebrating their shared roots. Whether catching up or cheering each other on, their Aussie camaraderie adds a heartwarming touch to their global K-pop journey.

9. HAN is the youngest K-pop idol to become a member of the KOMCA

HAN’s achievement as the youngest K-pop idol to join KOMCA is nothing short of extraordinary. At just 22, he has already made a mark as a prolific producer and songwriter with 135 registered songs. This places him along the ranks of renowned K-pop names like BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BTS’ RM and SUGA, and more.

10. Stray Kids’ logo was designed by Bangchan himself

Bangchan's creative touch extends beyond music; he designed Stray Kids' official logo himself. Infused with his artistic vision, the logo embodies the group's unique identity and raw spirit. As the mastermind behind the design, Bangchan’s personal flair is permanently etched into the group's emblem, reflecting their innovative essence.

Stray Kids facts are a treasure trove for every STAY, revealing the intriguing and heartfelt moments behind the group's journey. From the surprising backstories of members like I.N and HAN to their unique experiences with TWICE and their friendships with fellow Aussies, these tidbits illuminate the personal and professional growth of each member.

Whether it's Bangchan’s creative design of their logo or Minho’s pre-debut connections with BTS, these facts only scratch the surface of the incredible talent and passion they bring to the table. Keep exploring, and you'll discover even more to love about Stray Kids!

