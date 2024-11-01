TWICE to perform as special guest for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres concerts in Seoul in April 2025; Details

In a collaboration that has thrilled fans across the globe, Coldplay announced on November 1 that K-pop sensation TWICE will be the special guest performer at their upcoming Seoul concerts. The shows are set for six dates next spring: April 16,18, 19, 22, 24, and 25, 2025, at Goyang Stadium, where TWICE will join the British rock band on their celebrated Music of the Spheres World Tour.

This unique pairing marks a cultural milestone, blending the world of K-pop with Coldplay's arena-rock energy to create an unforgettable experience for fans in Seoul.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, which kicked off in March 2022 in Costa Rica, has been notable for its sustainability efforts, featuring kinetic floors and bicycles that generate renewable energy as fans dance and cycle along to power the show. Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, described this as part of the band’s commitment to reducing their carbon footprint while offering fans a memorable concert experience.

The tour has already visited various continents, and additional dates, including the Seoul show, highlight Coldplay’s ongoing dedication to connecting with audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s addition to the lineup is a fitting show of their global appeal, particularly after wrapping up their record-breaking Ready to Be World Tour earlier in 2024. That tour was TWICE’s largest to date, with 51 shows across 27 cities and a historic headlining performance at Nissan Stadium in Japan, attracting 1.5 million attendees overall.

The Seoul concerts with Coldplay will be TWICE’s first major appearance since their fan meeting in October, where they celebrated their ninth anniversary and teased their upcoming EP, Strategy, slated for release in December 2024.

Additionally, Coldplay, who recently released their latest album Moon Music and headlined the Glastonbury Festival for the fifth time in June 2024, continue to break boundaries by collaborating with artists from diverse genres. TWICE’s appearance as a guest act shows both bands' commitment to transcending cultural and musical borders, bridging Western rock and K-pop in what promises to be a truly unique live experience.

Fans are already anticipating memorable performances and potential collaborations between the two groups, making April 2025’s Seoul shows one of the most eagerly awaited highlights of the Music of the Spheres tour.

