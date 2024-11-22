JYP Entertainment likely to debut Stray Kids' brother group allegedly named KICK FLIP in December; Report

JYP Entertainment is allegedly gearing up to close out 2024 with a bang as reports suggest the debut of a new boy group, rumored to be named KICK FLIP. According to media outlets on November 21 KST, the group is slated to launch this December, marking an exciting addition to the agency's impressive lineup of artists.

The group’s members were selected from the SBS audition program LOUD, which aired in 2021. Under the watchful eye of JY Park, JYP Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer, these talented individuals have been meticulously trained and groomed for the past three years. JY Park, renowned for his sharp eye for talent and his hands-on approach, has reportedly been involved in every step of the group’s journey, from member selection to concept development.

The name KICK FLIP appears to stem from trademarks registered by JYP Entertainment earlier this year, fueling anticipation among fans. Known for its dynamic and genre-defying acts like Stray Kids, ITZY, and TWICE, the agency is expected to deliver yet another innovative team poised to make waves in the K-pop scene.

Launching a rookie group in December is an unusual move for a major entertainment company, as the month is typically dominated by year-end award shows and festivals. However, industry insiders speculate that the timing aligns with JYP Entertainment’s long-term strategy, particularly as Stray Kids, one of the agency's top revenue generators, approaches contract renewal season in 2025. The debut of KICK FLIP could diversify JYP's revenue streams and solidify its position as a trailblazer in the K-pop industry.

Beyond KICK FLIP, JYP Entertainment is also preparing for an ambitious 2025, including plans to debut a boy group in China, a Latin girl group, and artists specializing in diverse genres like trot and R&B. The agency is also nurturing fresh talent through the KBS audition program The DDANDDARA, with those recruits set to debut under its subsidiary INNIT Entertainment.

With KICK FLIP on the horizon, fans are eager to see how this new group will add to JYP Entertainment’s legacy and redefine the future of K-pop.

