Kang Daniel emerges victorious in defamation lawsuit; malicious YouTuber Taldeoksuyongso fined 30 million KRW

Kang Daniel, the versatile singer-songwriter, actor, and former WANNA ONE member, has triumphed in his legal battle against online defamation. On November 27, under Judge Lee Kun Hee, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Kang Daniel in his lawsuit against Mr. A, the operator of the controversial YouTube channel Taldeoksuyongso. The court ordered Mr. A to pay 30 million KRW (approximately 22,500 USD) in damages for posting a video that spread false and damaging information about Kang Daniel.

The defamatory video, uploaded in 2022 under the provocative title The Disturbing Private Life of the Nation's Boyfriend, Actor Idol, contained baseless allegations against Kang Daniel, tarnishing his reputation. Earlier this year, Mr. A was fined 10 million KRW (approximately 7,500 USD) for violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

This lawsuit is not the first to shine a spotlight on Mr. A’s malicious activities. The YouTuber is also embroiled in a high-profile case involving Jang Won Young of IVE. In December 2023, the court ruled in Jang Won Young’s favor, ordering Mr. A to pay damages for 100 million KRW (approximately 75,000 USD). Dissatisfied with the ruling, Mr. A appealed, but mediation efforts during the appeal process failed. The case remains under review in the appellate court.

Additionally, Mr. A faces ongoing legal challenges for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act. Prosecutors at the Incheon District Court have sought a severe penalty, requesting a four-year prison sentence and a fine of 200 million KRW (approximately 150,000 USD).

Recently, in September, Kang Daniel also won another defamation case against the notorious YouTuber Sojang, who was also fined 10 million KRW. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kang Daniel unveiled his fifth mini-album ACT on September 23, led by the track, Electric Shock.

Moreover, just a week ago, Kang Daniel announced his upcoming concert tour across Asia and Australia starting January 4, 2025. Starting from Tokyo and fishing at Taepi, Kang Daniel is gearing up to perform in 7 cities, including Osaka, Bangkok, Sydney, and more.

