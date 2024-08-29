Kang Daniel officially announces fandom name FLOWD after signing with Artistic Round Alliance; know more

On August 29, Kang Daniel delighted fans by unveiling his official fandom name: FLOWD. This unique name, derived from the blend of FLOW and the D in Daniel, symbolizes a deep connection between the artist and his supporters. It reflects those who are so immersed in Kang Daniel's world that they lose track of time and those who are enchanted by the flow of creativity he brings to his music.

This announcement comes shortly after Kang Daniel's significant career move on July 25, when he signed an exclusive management contract with Artistic Round Alliance (ARA). ARA, a newly established entertainment company, was founded by a former director with experience at major industry players, including YG Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, and KONNECT Entertainment. This new partnership has marked a fresh chapter for Kang Daniel, following the end of his contract with KONNECT Entertainment in early June.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's solo career has been a testament to his versatility and success. After suspending his contract with LM Entertainment in 2019, he launched KONNECT Entertainment and released his debut EP, Color on Me. The album broke records on the Hanteo Chart, and its lead single, What Are You Up To, earned him his first solo music show win on KBS2's Music Bank. This marked the beginning of a series of successful projects.

In 2020, Kang Daniel expanded his discography with the Color trilogy, including Cyan and Magenta, both of which achieved substantial success. His collaboration with ZICO on Refresh and Inverness on State of Wonder further showed his diverse musical talents. His fourth EP, Yellow, featured the hit single Antidote, which solidified his position as a leading solo artist.

In addition to his musical achievements, Kang Daniel has ventured into acting and hosting. He made his acting debut in the series Rookie Cops and took on the role of host for Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter. His first full-length album, The Story, highlighted his artistic range, and his global concert tour captivated audiences worldwide.

With the new fandom name FLOWD and his fresh management partnership, Kang Daniel is set to continue his impressive journey in the entertainment industry, further engaging with his dedicated fans and exploring new creative horizons.

