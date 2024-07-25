Kang Daniel joins Artistic Round Alliance after exiting KONNECT Entertainment; signs exclusive contract

Kang Daniel is embarking on a new chapter in his career as he celebrates the 5th anniversary of his solo debut. He signed an exclusive contract with Artistic Round Alliance (ARA), a comprehensive entertainment company founded by a former director from YG Ent, BIGHIT MUSIC, and KONNECT Entertainment.

Kang Daniel reunites with former KONNECT under ARA

On July 25, Kang Daniel marked the 5th anniversary of his solo debut with an exciting announcement, signing an exclusive management contract with Artistic Round Alliance (ARA). ARA, an entertainment company, was established by a former director who previously worked at YG Entertainment, BIG HIT MUSIC, and KONNECT Entertainment. This new chapter for Kang Daniel comes after his contract with KONNECT Entertainment ended in early June.

An ARA official stated, “We cherish all the hearts of our fans at this new starting point. We will provide full support so that he can focus on his artist activities as soon as he is recruited, and we will prioritize communication with fans above all else. We ask for your warm attention and support.”

In celebration of his anniversary and to communicate directly with his devoted fandom, Danity, Kang Daniel hosted a live broadcast on the afternoon of July 25. During the broadcast, he expressed his gratitude for their unwavering trust and support, shared the background of his new start, and outlined his future plans.

This new partnership promises an exciting future for Kang Daniel and his fans, as they embark on this journey together.

A brief walkthrough of Kang Daniel’s solo career

Kang Daniel's solo career has been nothing short of remarkable. After his contract with LM Entertainment was suspended in 2019, he established KONNECT Entertainment and released his debut EP, Color on Me, breaking records on the Hanteo Chart. His lead single, What Are You Up To, earned him his first solo music show win on KBS2's Music Bank.

In 2020, Kang embarked on a color trilogy project with the release of Cyan and Magenta, both achieving significant success. He continued to expand his horizons with collaborations, such as Refresh with ZICO and State of Wonder with Inverness. His fourth EP, Yellow, featured the chart-topping single Antidote, cementing his status as a top solo artist.

Kang Daniel's ventures also included acting, debuting in the series Rookie Cops, and hosting Mnet's Street Woman Fighter. His first full-length album, The Story, showcased his versatility, following which he embarked on a global concert tour.

