Kang Tae Oh and Kim Sejeong confirm lead roles in historical remake of Secret Garden titled The Moon Flows on This River; know premiere date

MBC recently unveiled its 2025 drama lineup, confirming that Kang Tae Oh and Kim Sejeong will lead the historical drama The Moon Flows on This River.

About The Moon Flows on This River

Helmed by director Lee Dong Hyeon, the drama aptly blends romance and fantasy. It follows the story of a crown prince (Kang Tae Oh) and a common woman (Kim Sejeong), both of whom have lost their memories. They fatefully meet, fall in love and take on the task of saving each other.

The crown prince is portrayed as a mysterious person with a dark past. His life remains lonely and gloomy until he meets the love of his life, who has a bright and cheerful personality. As they navigate life's challenges hand-in-hand, they get hopeful of a better tomorrow.

In October last year, Kim Sejeong’s agency, Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed receiving the offer of the female lead of The Moon Flows on This River and that the actress was positively reviewing it. Around the same time, media reports suggested that Kang Tae Oh was in talks of playing the male lead of the fantasy romance drama.

Both the actors have previously impressed as romantic drama leads. Kang Tae Oh is loved by the fandom as the green flag Lee Joon Ho of Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022). Since then he has not been a part of any dramas, due to his military enlistment. However, he acted in a movie titled Target (2023) after returning from the military in March last year.

Advertisement

Kim Sejeong received widespread fame as Shin Ha Ri from Business Proposal (2022). She also received acclaim for her latest project, Brewing Love (2024).

Since then, the anticipation of the disclosing of its release date has been going on ever since. The drama will air from August 8 to September 13, 2025, every Friday and Saturday.

ALSO READ: Kang Tae Oh returns from military: Top 5 roles to check out before his acting comeback; Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Run On and more