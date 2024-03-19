Kang Tae Oh returns from military: Top 5 roles to check out before his acting comeback; Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Run On and more

Kang Tae Oh is a talented actor who is knonw for his roles in popular dramas like Run On and Extraordinary Attorney Woo. He made his debut in 2013 with the drama After School: Lucky or Not. Wake Up was his first film which was released in 2015. On March 19, Kang Tae Oh was discharged from the military. He said that he enlisted after the success of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, for which he received great love from fans.Talking about his future, he commented that he will work to impress with great projects going forward and asked fans to show a lot of anticipation and love.

Best Kang Tae Oh roles

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a comforting law K-drama. It was released in 2022 and stars Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, and Kang Ki Young. The drama tells the story of a lawyer who is neurodivergent. The series explores her struggles and achievements. The drama was critically acclaimed and also appreciated by people who practice law for portraying reality closely.

Run On

Kang Tae Oh plays the role of Lee Young Hwa who is a university student who studies art. He enters the life of Seo Dan Ah who is a CEO of a sports agency. She faces hardships in her career because of her gender but she refuses to give her. Her life slowly starts changing as she starts getting involved with Lee Young Hwa.

The Tale of Nokdu

The drama is adapted from the webtoon Nok Du Jeon by Hye Jin Yang. It tells the story of a man who stumbles to a widows' village due to some incidents. To find out the secret of who is trying to attack his family, he disguises himself as a woman. Here he meets an apprentice gisaeng and together they try to solve the mystery as love slowly blossoms between them.

Doom At Your Service

Doom At Your Service is a fantasy romance comedy. It tells the story of a woman who works hard all her life after her parents pass away. One day she is diagnosed with a brain tumor and she is going to die. Frustrated, she wishes for the world to come to an end. Doom himself comes to her to form a contract.

My First First Love

My First First Love is a light-hearted romance comedy about a group of friends who suddenly start living together for some reason. They go through life together. They laugh, cry, fall in love and much more. Kang Tae Oh plays the funny friend Choi Hoon who is an aspiring theatre actor.

Kang Tae Oh's upcoming projects

On March 18, Kang Tae Oh's agency announced that the actor had joined the cast of the upcoming romance comedy Potato Research Center. Actor Lee Sun Bin will reportedly appear as the female lead. The drama is about a potato research centre in the mountain valley. It is expected to be released in March.

Kang Tae Oh will also be returning for Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2. The team behind the project conveyed their welcome back to the actor on his Instagram in the comment section. Doctor Romantic and Vagabond director Yoo In Shik would be taking over for season too as well. Moon Ji Won who wrote for the first season as well, will be writing for season two once more.

