KCON LA Day 1 Highlights: Taemin steals the show, Kep1er covers Stray Kids’ Back Door, Rowoon wins hearts, and more

The first day of KCON LA finally took place and it is safe to say the show was an immense success. The fans from all over the world who attended the concert revealed how amazing their experience was to meet all their favorite artists. However, the fans who were unable to be present in person also got the opportunity to watch the show from the comfort of their homes through a free livestream.

Taemin of SHINee and K-pop groups such as Kep1er, BOYNEXTDOOR, and P1Harmony were among the many performers. Moreover, singer-actor Rowoon was the host of the show, increasing excitement among fans. The event is held across three venues: the Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, making it a massive celebration of K-pop culture.

Taemin’s fierce ‘Move’ set the stage on fire

SHINee’s Taemin took the M Countdown stage and as usual, impressed the fans with his incredible moves. The highlight of his performance was his popular song Move which has a unique and sensual hook step that excites everyone watching it. Moreover, he also performed the song Criminal along with the famous ‘tying hands’ choreography. The iconic performer once again showed why he is a legend on the stage.

Rowoon’s charm

This year, KCON LA was hosted by Rowoon, who was also a K-pop idol and part of the boy group SF9. The artist’s natural charm and ethereal looks managed to swoon the audience as soon as he stepped on stage. Moreover, he also did a good job of addressing the fans and making the show more exciting with his presence.

The artist has appeared in various popular series such as Extraordinary You, Tomorrow, Destined With You, King’s Affection, and more.

Kep1er

Kep1er surprised the audience with their rendition of Stray Kids’ popular song Back Door as part of their special stage. Moreover, the group also performed some of their popular songs, such as WADADA, Back to the City, and LVLY.

The girl group formed through the survival show Girls Planet 999, brought their energetic and synchronized choreography to the stage. Their performance was a visual treat, and their interactions with the fans demonstrated their growing popularity.

BOYNEXTDOOR

The rookie boy group BOYNEXTDOOR also took the M Countdown stage to showcase their immense talent. Despite debuting only a few months ago, the group has garnered a strong fanbase, and it could be seen while they were performing. They performed the tracks But Sometimes and One and Only. Moreover, ZICO, the founder of KOZ Entertainment, was also present to support the boys.

BIBI

BIBI took the stage to perform her iconic song Vengence and her recent viral track Bam Yang Gang. She delivered a captivating performance, blending her distinct voice with a charismatic stage presence. Her ability to connect with the audience through her singing made her performance one of the standout moments of the day.

INI and P1harmony

INI, a Japanese boy band formed through the survival show Produce 101 Japan, added an international flair to the event. Their performance highlighted the global reach of K-pop and its influence beyond South Korea.

On the other hand, P1Harmony, known for their dynamic performances and strong stage presence, also wowed the crowd with their special performance on BTS’ track Fire.