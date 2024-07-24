Here's all you need to know about KCON LA 2024: Performers, dates, location, presenters, and more

Are you ready for an electrifying K-pop experience? The Crypto.com Arena, LA Convention Center, and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza will come alive with dazzling performances by top artists.

This three-day extravaganza promises unforgettable moments, featuring breathtaking stages, mesmerizing choreography, and the hottest K-pop acts. Fans will enjoy a dynamic lineup of concerts, fan meetings, and exclusive events, reflecting K-pop culture.

With vibrant light shows, spectacular visuals, and a pulsating atmosphere, this event is set to attract attendees from around the globe. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or new to K-pop, this is a must-see celebration of music, talent, and passion.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the magic of K-pop live in Los Angeles! Here’s everything you need to know:

What Is KCON?

KCON is a fun festival for K-POP fans and artists that started in Los Angeles in 2012. Since then, it has spread to places like New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, and more, bringing together over 1.8 million fans from around the world.

At KCON, you can dive into all things Korean, from K-pop music to K-beauty and K-Food. The festival has exciting concerts with top K-pop stars, interactive panels, cool products, and special programs.

It's a unique chance to meet your favorite K-pop idols and even get a quick wave from them! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to K-pop, KCON offers an amazing experience in exploring and enjoying Korean culture.

Advertisement

When is KCON 2024?

KCON LA 2024 is a three-day K-pop and K-culture festival happening from July 26 to 28, 2024 in Los Angeles. Fans can enjoy star-studded performances, engaging panels, and artist interactions. Don’t miss your chance to experience K-pop, K-beauty, and more!

KCON LA 2024 Lineup and Performers

The star-studded event will feature an impressive lineup of artists across various stages. Here are some of the performers you can look forward to:

M Countdown Stage (Day 1: Friday, July 26)

BIBI BOYNEXTDOOR INI Kep1er P1Harmony Taemin (from SHINee)

M Countdown Stage (Day 2: Saturday, July 27)

ENHYPEN g.o.d Jo Yu-ri ME:I NMIXX TWS

M Countdown Stage (Day 3: Sunday, July 28)

Jeon Somi STAYC ZEROBASEONE Zico NCT 127

KCON Stage (Day 1: Friday, July 26)

INI Jo Yu-ri P1Harmony ZEROBASEONE

KCON Stage (Day 2: Saturday, July 27)

BIBI BOYNEXTDOOR Hyolyn NMIXX

KCON Stage (Day 3: Sunday, July 28)

A.C.E STAYC TWS

Hosts

The festival will be hosted by:

Advertisement

Friday, July 26: Singer-actor Rowoon will take the stage. Rowoon, known for his powerful vocals and charismatic presence, will entertain fans with his talent and charm.

Saturday, July 27: K-pop idol Jeon Somi will grace the event. Jeon Somi, a former member of I.O.I and a solo artist, is sure to impress the audience with her dynamic performances and engaging personality.

Sunday, July 28: Actor Kim Soo-hyun will host the final day. Kim Soo Hyun, known for his roles in popular K-dramas like My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears, will bring his star quality and warmth to the festival.

When and Where can you get tickets?

Tickets for KCON will be available soon!

Pre-sale Date: Tickets go on pre-sale starting July 7 at 4 PM PDT, giving you the first chance to secure your spot.

General On-sale Date: If you miss the pre-sale, don't worry! The general on-sale begins on July 10 at 4 PM PDT.

Advertisement

Ticket Prices: Prices range from $150 to $870, catering to different budgets and preferences, so you can choose the best option for your KCON experience.

Official Website: Visit the KCON USA website to purchase three-day or single-day passes. Prices range from $120 for meet-and-greet tickets to $870 for three-day premium passes12.

Ticketmaster: You can also find tickets for specific days on Ticketmaster.

Crypto.com Arena Box Office: Walk up to the Crypto.com Arena Box Office located at 1111 S. Figueroa Street every Tuesday from 12 pm to 4 pm for in-person sales34.

All tickets grant access to the KCON stage, meet-and-greet stage, and festival grounds. If you can’t attend in person, catch the live coverage of the M Countdown concert on The CW streaming platforms

KCON 2024 promises to be an exciting celebration of Korean culture, music, and entertainment. With its star-studded performances, engaging panels, and opportunities to connect with K-pop idols, this festival offers fans an unforgettable experience.

Whether you’re a longtime K-pop fan or new to the genre, KCON is a welcoming space to explore the vibrant world of Korean pop culture.

Don’t miss out on the chance to immerse yourself in this incredible event and create memories with fellow fans. Get ready for KCON 2024—it’s going to be an amazing journey into the heart of K-pop!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ILLIT, SHINee’s Key, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and more to perform at KCON Germany 2024 in September; Know full list