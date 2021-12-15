These K-dramas on MX Player will melt your heart away just like the marshmallows in your hot chocolate!

India’s favourite entertainment super app, MX Player is offering viewers some of the best K-dramas that are worth binge watching! Gaining wide popularity amongst the Indian audience for its unique stories from a familiar culture across various genres including romances, soapy dramas and thrillers, K-dramas have become a new hot favourite. And, as much as the craze behind K-Dramas is shooting through the roof, there remains one major problem and that is watching the show in Korean while reading through tons of subtitles that kind of spoils the fun for many. Thanks to MX Player, this problem has now been solved! Whether you want to watch a thriller mystery drama or a swoon-worthy rom-com series, #KDramasonMX lets you stream the series, dubbed in Hindi for free!

Watch the promo here: https://bit.ly/MXVDesi_KDramaPromo

Some of our favourite picks that are both inspiring and entertaining include Dr. Stranger, Dr. Romantic, Goblin, Heirs and Rich Man amongst others.

Dr. Stranger - A story of a young doctor (Lee Jong-Suk) who flees North Korea and moves to his first home in the South and becomes a top surgeon, vowing to reunite with the woman who resembles the one he had left behind, Dr. Stranger is an engaging, heart-warming and entertaining series that will leave you wanting for more.

Dr. Romantic - This K-drama is about two doctors, Kang Dong-Joo (Yoo Yeon-Seok) and Yoon Seo-Jung (Seo Hyun-Jin) who try to adjust to life in a small, unassuming hospital outside of Seoul. The two of them work on the hardest cases together while learning from the country’s best surgeon, Dr. Kim who after an accident disappears and changes his name and starts practising in the same hospital.

Goblin - All fans of romantic/fantasy series will find this one worth watching. It is a story about a modern-day Goblin who needs a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and bring an end to his immortal life. But its aftermath is as intertwined as it can get!

Heirs - Another romantic drama that we absolutely want to binge-watch in Hindi is this one about two teenagers who fall in love with each other in their High School. And through their love story we find out all about the drama about class, society and privilege.

Rich Man is a rom-com starring Kim Jun-myeon (SUHO) and the series revolves around the life of Lee Yoo Chan, the CEO of an IT company who is arrogant and faces trust issues. However, his life changes when Kim Bo Ra, a smart girl from the countryside starts working for him.

The lineup also features some of the leading shows like Pinocchio, Penthouse, Kill Me Heal Me, I’m not a Robot, Into the Ring and Doctor John among others. And the best part is that these must-watch Korean dramas are now available to watch in Hindi for free, exclusively on MX Player!