Stories fueled by vengeance or revenge have certainly been a captivating genre and have managed to etch their name on the hearts of audiences around the world. That is precisely why, this time we have curated a list of the best Korean revenge dramas offering a list of shows with an iconic cinematic experience as well as electrifying storylines. In fact, we have tried to create an all-inclusive list of Korean revenge dramas that serve up a feast of adrenaline-pumping plot twists, amazing action sequences, and razor-sharp dialogues. From Netflix's gripping Korean dramas like The Devil Judge, Mine, Vincenzo, and Itaewon Class to shows streaming on a plethora of other must-watch revenge sagas streaming on Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Disney Plus Hotstar as well as other OTT channels, this collection is tailor-made for your Korean drama streaming marathon. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on, to allow us to guide you through a specially handpicked selection of the finest K dramas that revolve around the riveting theme of revenge.

This comprehensive guide to the world of revenge-based K dramas will ensure you are well equipped to navigate the maze of intriguing plots and dynamic characters because information packed assortment offers you all the right information like the IMDb ratings, star cast, creators, along with tantalizing trailers, or posters, accompanied by concise plot summaries. With these details at your disposal, we are rather sure, it will be pretty easy to decide ‘What do you want to watch next?’

Go on, dive into the list, and get ready for a complete entertainment package with our handpicked selection of the top 15 Korean revenge dramas along with their IMDb ratings.

The list of top 15 Korean revenge dramas along with their IMDb ratings

Original title: Joseon Lawyer

Joseon Lawyer Running Time:

K Drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, History

Comedy, Drama, History K Drama Star Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Kim Ji yeon, Hak Yeon Cha

Woo Do Hwan, Kim Ji yeon, Hak Yeon Cha Director: Kim Seung ho, Lee Han Joon

Kim Seung ho, Lee Han Joon Writer: Choi Jin Young

Choi Jin Young Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Featuring the best Korean actors like Woo Do Hwan, Kim Ji Yeon, and Hak Yeon Cha among others, this Korean revenge drama is directed by Kim Seung Ho and Lee Han Joon. The 2023 historical drama features elements of comedy and is written by Choi Jin Young. When it comes to the plot it revolves around a lawyer named Kang Han Soo as well as how he meets a princess named Lee Yeon Joo. This show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

2. Taxi Driver 2 (2021)

Original title: Mobeomtaeksi

Mobeomtaeksi Running Time: 1h 10m

1h 10m K Drama Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama K Drama Star Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui sung, Pyo Ye jin

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui sung, Pyo Ye jin Director: Joon Woo Park

Joon Woo Park Writer: Carlos, Lee Jae jin, Lee Ji hyun, Sang ho Oh

Carlos, Lee Jae jin, Lee Ji hyun, Sang ho Oh Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

Taxi Driver 2 features Korean actors like Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, and Pyo Ye Jin among others for a gripping revenge tale. Directed by Joon Woo Park, this revenge-driven narrative revolves around Rainbow Taxi Company's "revenge call" service. Lee Je Hoon plays the role of a deluxe taxi driver who strives to provide justice. As the Korean drama unfolds, the intricate storyline will keep you hooked. This captivating series is available on Amazon Prime Video and is ready to stream at your convenience.



3. Reborn Rich (2022)

Original title: Jaebeoljib Maknaeadeul

Jaebeoljib Maknaeadeul Running Time: 1h 11m

1h 11m K Drama Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Drama, Fantasy, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Song Joong ki, Lee Sung min, Jo Han chul

Song Joong ki, Lee Sung min, Jo Han chul Director: Dae Yoon Jung, Kim Sang ho

Dae Yoon Jung, Kim Sang ho Writer: Jang Eun Jae, Tae Hee Kim

Jang Eun Jae, Tae Hee Kim Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Watch Reborn Rich, the 2022 Korean revenge drama to witness stars like Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, as well as Jo Han Chul. The Kdrama, directed by Dae Yoon Jung and Kim Sang Ho, combines elements of drama, fantasy, and romance. The plot revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, who is on a journey of vengeance. This show is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar to stream.

4. The Devil Judge (2021)

Original title: Angmapansa

Angmapansa Running Time: 1h 15m

1h 15m K Drama Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Number of Episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Ji Sung, Min Jung Kim, Park Jin young

Ji Sung, Min Jung Kim, Park Jin young Director: Jung Kyu Choi

Jung Kyu Choi Writer: Yoo Seok Moon

Yoo Seok Moon Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Released in the year 2021, The Devil Judge is a Korean crime drama, and mystery-rich series that boasts a stellar cast including Ji Sung, Min Jung Kim, as well as Park Jin Young. Directed by Jung Kyu Choi and written by Yoo Seok Moon, this gripping Kdrama introduces Kang Yo Han, a judge also known as the Devil Judge. With an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10, this iconic show is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Mine (2021)

Running Time: 1h 10m

1h 10m K Drama Genre: Drama, Mystery

Drama, Mystery K Drama Star Cast: Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong, Ja Yeon Ok

Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong, Ja Yeon Ok Director: Lee Na Jeong

Lee Na Jeong Writer: Baek Mi Kyeong

Baek Mi Kyeong Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Released in 2021, Mine became one of the most loved Korean dramas featuring revenge, drama, and mystery. The show features the best of Korean stars like Lee Bo Young, Kim Seo Hyeong, and Ja Yeon Ok. Directed by Lee Na Jeong and written by Baek Mi Kyeong, the storyline follows the life of an actress named Seo Hee Soo as well as her sister-in-law Jung Seo Hyun. Watch the show on Netflix to witness how they begin to lose their identities as they marry into an affluent family.

6. Vincenzo (2021)

Original title: Binsenjo

Binsenjo Running Time: 1h 20m

1h 20m K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Number of episodes: 21

21 K Drama Star Cast: Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Taecyeon

Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, Taecyeon Director: Kim Hui won

Kim Hui won Writer: Park Jae Beom

Park Jae Beom Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Vincenzo, released in the year 2021, features acclaimed Korean actors like Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, as well as Taecyeon. This captivating Korean action, comedy, and crime drama is directed by Kim Hui Won and written by Park Jae Beom. The story of the K drama revolves around Vincenzo who is related to a Mafia family. Watch the show on Netflix to witness how he meets Hong Cha Young, a lawyer, and falls in love with her. We highly recommend you watch this brilliant show.

7. The World of the Married (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour 20 min

1 hour 20 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Kim Hee ae, Park Hae joon, Han So hee

Kim Hee ae, Park Hae joon, Han So hee Director: Mo Wan il

Mo Wan il Writer: Joo Hyun

Joo Hyun Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

Released in the year 2020, The World of the Married can take you on a journey through drama and romance with the talented cast of Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, and Han So Hee. Directed by Mo Wan Il and written by Joo Hyun, the series delves into the seemingly perfect life of Ji Sun Woo, a doctor. Watch the show to witness tales of her personal and professional life. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream and we highly recommend watching it.

8. Itaewon Class (2020)

Original title: Itaewon Keullasseu

Itaewon Keullasseu Running Time: 1 hour 10 min

1 hour 10 min K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Park Seo joon, Kim Da mi, Yoo Jae myung

Park Seo joon, Kim Da mi, Yoo Jae myung Director: Sung Yoon Kim

Sung Yoon Kim Writer: Gwang Jin

Gwang Jin Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This highly-rated 2020 Korean drama titled Itaewon Class features the best Korean stars including Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, and Yoo Jae Myung in a heartwarming tale of drama and romance. Directed by Sung Yoon Kim and written by Gwang Jin, the story centers on Park Sae Royi who loses his father and is driven by a desire for revenge after the tragedy. The brilliant show is available on Netflix to stream.

9. Tell Me What You Saw (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller K Drama Star Cast: Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung Choi, Seo Yeon Jin

Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung Choi, Seo Yeon Jin Director: Joon Hyeong Lee

Joon Hyeong Lee Writer: Han Ki Hyun , Ko Yeong Jae

Han Ki Hyun , Ko Yeong Jae Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

This 2020 drama titled Tell Me What You Saw is a highly-rated show that can capture your attention with its mystery and thriller elements. Starring Jang Hyuk, Sooyoung Choi, and Seo Yeon Jin. The drama follows the tale of Cha Soo Young, a female constable who has a remarkable ability to memorize what she looks at. Directed by Joon Hyeong Lee and written by Han Ki Hyun and Ko Yeong Jae, the narrative of the revenge Korean drama unfolds as she solves complex cases. We promise you the show will keep you on the edge of your seats. It is one of the best Korean revenge dramas and is available on Apple TV to stream.

10. VIP (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Mystery, Drama

Mystery, Drama Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jang Na ra, Lee Sang yoon, Lee Chung ah, Kwak Sun young, Pyo Ye jin, Shin Jae ha

Jang Na ra, Lee Sang yoon, Lee Chung ah, Kwak Sun young, Pyo Ye jin, Shin Jae ha Director: Lee Jung rim

Lee Jung rim Writer: Cha Hye won

Cha Hye won Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SBS TV, MX Player

SBS TV, MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Step into the intense world of Korean revenge drama as you start watching the 1998 drama titled VIP. The Korean drama is a mystery drama series that features a star-studded cast including Jang Na Ra, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Chung Ah, Kwak Sun Young, Pyo Ye Jin, and Shin Jae Ha. Under the direction of Lee Jung rim and penned by Cha Hye Won, the drama delves into the lives of oSung Un Department Store's team that caters to VIP clients. Watch the show to witness the tale of infidelity, melodrama, and revenge.

11. Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Running Time: 80 min

80 min K Drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama K Drama Star Cast: Ji eun Lee, Yeo Jin gu, Shin Jeong geun, Bae Hae sun

Ji eun Lee, Yeo Jin gu, Shin Jeong geun, Bae Hae sun Director: Choong Hwan Oh

Choong Hwan Oh Writer: Jeong eun Hong, Mi ran Hong

Jeong eun Hong, Mi ran Hong Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring Ji Eun Lee, Yeo Jin Gu, Shin Jeong Geun, and Bae Hae Sun Hotel Del Luna presents a captivating blend of action, comedy, and drama in a supernatural setting. Directed by Choong Hwan Oh and written by Jeong Eun Hong and Mi Ran Hong, the drama unfolds in a hotel that caters to the dead. Watch the K drama on Amazon Prime Video to witness how the living and the dead coexist.

12. Fates and Furies (2018)

Original title: Woonmyunggwa Boonno

Woonmyunggwa Boonno Running Time: 30 minutes

30 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 40

40 K Drama Star Cast: Lee Min Jung, Sang uk Joo, Yi hyeon So

Lee Min Jung, Sang uk Joo, Yi hyeon So Director: Dong Yoon Jung

Dong Yoon Jung Writer: Cheol Woong Kang

Cheol Woong Kang Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV

Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The 2018 drama titled Fates and Furies features Lee Min Jung, Sang Uk Joo, and Yi Hyeon So in a story of drama and romance. Directed by Dong Yoon Jung and written by Cheol Woong Kang, the plot follows Goo Hae Ra, a shoemaker, who has an intricate plan for revenge against Tae In Joon. Watch the show to witness how their relationship takes unexpected turns amidst vengeance as well as drama. The tale of revenge is available on Apple TV to stream.

13. The Last Empress (2018 - 2019)

Original title: Hwanghooui Poomkyeok

Hwanghooui Poomkyeok Running Time: 35 min

35 min K Drama Genre: Drama

Drama K Drama Star Cast: Jang Na ra, Choi Jin Hyuk, Seong rok Sin

Jang Na ra, Choi Jin Hyuk, Seong rok Sin Director: Dong Min Joo

Dong Min Joo Writer: Kim Sun OK

Kim Sun OK Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Enter the cataclysmic world of The Last Empress starring Korean actors like Jang Na Ra, Choi Jin Hyuk, and Seong Rok Sin in a period drama that features plenty of intense emotions. Directed by Dong Min Joo and written by Kim Sun Ok, the narrative unfolds in a modern-day Korean monarchy. Watch the show to witness the tale of a commoner named Oh Sunny who is a musical actress who marries an emperor and becomes an empress only to explore royal chaos and challenges. The show is available on MX Player to stream.

14. Money Flower (2017)

Original title: Don kkot

Don kkot Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama

Drama Number of episodes: 24

24 K Drama Star Cast: Jang Hyuk, Park Se young, Seung jo Jang

Jang Hyuk, Park Se young, Seung jo Jang Director: Kim Hui won

Kim Hui won Writer: Lee Myung Hee

Lee Myung Hee Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Money Flower released in the year 2017, showcases actors like Jang Hyuk, Park Se Young, and Seung Jo Jang in a compelling revenge drama. Directed by Kim Hui Won and written by Lee Myung Hee, the series delves into the cutthroat world of corporate power and manipulation. Watch the show to witness Kang Pil Joo, a brilliant lawyer, who seeks to seize control of the Chong ah group. We highly recommend you to watch this tale of payback.

15. Whisper (2017)

Original title: Gwitsongmal

Gwitsongmal Running Time: 60 min

60 min K Drama Genre: Drama

Drama K Drama Star Cast: Lee Bo young, Lee Sang yoon, Kim Kap su

Lee Bo young, Lee Sang yoon, Kim Kap su Director: Myoungwoo Lee

Myoungwoo Lee Writers: Kyung soo Park

Kyung soo Park Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Viki

Viki IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Experience the tale of revenge titled Whisper. The 2017 Korean drama featuring Lee Bo Young, Lee Sang Yoon, Kim Kap Su in a story of intense drama. Directed by Myoungwoo Lee and written by Kyung Soo Park, the plot centers around Shin Young Joo who is a female detective who needs to pay a huge family debt. Watch her tale of vengeance for your amusement. We strongly urge you to watch this show.

Every revenge-themed K drama on the list above has the power to strike just the right chord with audiences. The Korean revenge dramas showcase protagonists on a quest for poetic justice that is definitely intriguing. The captivating lineup of shows above has brilliant shows like Joseon Attorney, Taxi Driver 2, Reborn Rich, and many more, that go beyond mere revenge. They bring forward intricate plots and unforgettable characters portrayed by talented Korean actors. Not just that, each of the enlised shows above is written will utmost precision to showcase expert storytelling that will manage to leave you thoroughly gratified. In the world of K dramas and Korean entertainment, the taste of vengeance is nothing short of flavor. We promise you the list will leave you craving for more of these gripping tales of payback and redemption. Bookmark this page for the next time you are in the mood for some, Korean revenge.

