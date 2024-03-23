Boys Over Flowers reunion: Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum snapped with Jung Il Woo; Fans want them to work together again

Actors Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum, known for their roles in the beloved K-drama Boys Over Flowers, delighted fans with a reunion captured in a photo that actor Jung Il Woo shared on his Instagram story. The iconic series, which aired in 2009, also featured Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, and Kim Joon.

Boys Over Flowers reunion

Jung Il Woo, a close friend of actor Lee Min Ho, was spotted posing alongside him and fellow Boys Over Flowers star Kim Bum in an Instagram story. Fans were thrilled by this mini-reunion from the iconic K-drama, which aired 15 years ago. The three stars recently reunited, highlighting their enduring friendship. Jung Il Woo shared a picture on his Instagram stories, capturing the reunion with two Boys Over Flowers co-stars. His caption, "Thank you friends," resonated warmly with fans.

Jung Il Woo and Lee Min Ho have been friends since their early acting days, while Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum grew close during their time filming the hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers and have remained in touch ever since. Kim Bum and Jung Il Woo also appeared together in High Kick so they are co-stars as well!

Fans, witnessing their camaraderie, admired the enduring friendship between the stars and how they consistently support each other. Many expressed hopes for another reunion project, given the iconic status of Boys Over Flowers and the strong bond shared among its cast.

Prior to this recent reunion, Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum have been seen supporting each other on multiple occasions. Lee Min Ho made headlines when he sent a food truck to Kim Bum's filming site for Tale of the Nine-Tailed. Additionally, on September 20, 2023, Lee Min Ho shared some photos on social media while on his way to an international event. However, things took a hilarious turn when Kim Bum left a comment under the post. Kim Bum jokingly remarked about Lee Min Ho's growing bangs, saying, "I will cut your bangs." This playful exchange delighted fans, who couldn't help but admire their close friendship and banter.

About Boys Over Flowers

Gu Jun Pyo (played by Lee Min Ho) embodies all the classic traits of a chaebol: he's handsome, charming, popular, and exudes an air of arrogance. So, when Geum Jan Di (portrayed by Koo Hye Sun) transfers to his school, it's no surprise that he treats her poorly, leading to bullying from him and his classmates.

However, a series of events and personal growth eventually lead Jun Pyo to realize that his initial disdain for Jan Di might actually be masked by affection and later love. Boys Over Flowers is undeniably a K-drama classic, serving as a gateway series for countless international fans. Its enduring popularity speaks to its status as one of the most beloved K-dramas of all time.

