2024 MAMA Awards to be held in USA for first time alongside 2-day Japan event; Check LA and Osaka dates, venue, more

MAMA Awards is back and this time with new plans. The ceremony is considered the biggest year-end K-pop music awards and fans all over the world eagerly look forward to it. The 2024 MAMA Awards have already annoyed its dates including the US venue for the first time.

2024 MAMA Awards unveil dates and venues

On July 18, Yonhap News reported that organizers for Mnet’s MAMA awards revealed that the ceremony will be held in the U.S. for the very first time in its history. Entertainment firm CJ ENM, who hosts the show announced that the award ceremony will be kicked off on November 21 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, U.S.

Next, the second and third nights of the award show will be held at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan from November 22 to 23. The additional details regarding performers and timing will be revealed at a later date.

More about MAMA Awards

MAMA Awards was first launched in 1999 as Mnet Video Music awards by the company’s music cable channel. It was rebranded as Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009 and later in 2022, it earned the name MAMA.

Throughout all these years, the ceremony has been held in many major Asian regions including Japan, Macau, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. In 2024, MAMA will complete 25 years since its inauguration in 1999. On this special year, for the first time in history, it is set to be held in the United States. In particular, the venue Dolby Theater is quite well known for hosting the prestigious Academy Awards.

According to Yonhap News, the head of music entertainment of CJ ENM Harry H.K. Shin has said that the 2024 MAMA Awards will present unforgettable nights for the audience, filled with electrifying K-pop performances that transcend boundaries, borders, and stages.

More about 2023 MAMA Awards

Last year’s MAMA Awards was also quite eventful, filled with engaging performances by popular K-pop groups. In addition, many leading groups and artists took home prestigious awards from the star-studded ceremony.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo won the Best Female Artist, BTS’ Jimin won the Best Male Artist, while Jungkook took home the Best Dance Performance male solo title. Additionally, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, and many more popular K-pop groups were endowed with esteemed awards.

