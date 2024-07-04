Lee Min Ho updates from recording studio; fans wonder if actor will sing OST for Ask the Stars with Gong Hyo Jin

Lee Min Ho, the charismatic South Korean actor who has taken over the screen every time he has portrayed a role will be soon back on the screen with the space romance K-drama Ask the Stars.

Lee Min Ho posted a new update from a recording room for Ask the Stars today leading fans to wonder if the actor was in a dubbing session or if there might be a song in process.

Lee Min Ho shares pic from recording studio; fans wonder if the actor will return as OST singer with Gong Hyo Jin for Ask The Stars

On July 4, 2024, Lee Min Ho updated fans with a new Instagram update in which he posted a series of photos from the recording studio. He even shared a selfie with a recording mic and headset.

See Lee Min Ho’s new update from the recording session for Ask the Stars here:

It was understood that the actor was in an ADR (automated dialogue replacement) session for Ask the Stars as he also captioned the post the same.

But many fans wondered if the Pachinko actor was returning as an OST singer for the upcoming drama Ask the Stars with lead actress Gong Hyo Jin.

Know more about Ask the Stars

Ask the Stars is an upcoming romantic comedy set in space where an astronaut and a space tourist meet at a space station. Their meeting makes sparks fly as they both end up falling in love.

Lee Min Ho is set to portray the character of Gong Ryong, a space tourist who is an obstetrician-gynecologist that has invested a significant amount of money to experience space travel. Gong Hyo Jin will take on the role of Eve Kim, a Korean American astronaut known for her perfectionist nature and intolerance for errors.

Know more about Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is one of the top actors hailing from South Korea. His breathtaking presence on screen has established him as one of the top Hallyu stars.

Lee Min Ho will be soon seen reprising his role of Koh Hansu in Pachinko Season 2 slated to premiere on August 23, 2024. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Hyo Seop.

