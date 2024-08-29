Kim Bum poses with new Boys Over Flowers ‘F4’ group including Lee Min Ho, Woo Do Hwan and Jung Il Woo; PICS

Kim Bum, the popular South Korean actor, who was last seen in Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938, is currently starring in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder musical. He was joined by his Boys Over Flowers co-star Lee Min Ho. Lee Min Ho came to support Kim Bum at his play and they just happened to create a new Boys Over Flowers ‘F4’ group with Woo Do Hwan and Jung Il Woo.

On August 28, 2024, Kim Bum came on his Instagram to share a photo from A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder musical he is currently starring in. But, the surprise came when Kim Bim was not alone but was joined by Boys Over Flowers co-star Lee Min Ho, along with Woo Do Hwan and Jung Il Woo.

Kim Bum wrote in the caption ‘F4 No, sorry, I’ll stop” giving every Boys Over Flowers fan a ride to the good old past.

One of the most iconic boy groups from K-dramas remains F4 from Boys Over Flowers. Boys Over Flowers is a cult favorite K-drama which even after years of its release remains one of the most-watched shows. The original F4 group in the K-drama was made up of Lee Min Ho, Kim Bum, Kim Hyun Joong, and Kim Joon.

Check out Kim Bum posing with the new F4 group here:

So, when Kim Bum shared a photo with a new ‘F4’ group fans were happy to see a new version of the beloved group with Lee Min Ho, Woo Do Hwan, and Jung Il Woo. Later that day Lee Min Ho, Woo Do Hwan, and Jung Il Woo also posted several photos from their visit to Kim Bum’s play. Some fans even called it ‘real life F4’.

Check out the photos shared by Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo here:

Kim Bim is a well-known South Korean actor, who has been showcasing his acting prowess on screen through varied roles in different genres. He is best known for K-dramas Boys Over Flowers, Tale of The Nine Tailed, Ghost Doctor, Law School, Hidden Identity, Padam Padam, and That Winter, the Wind Blows. He also recently gave a cameo in Moon Sang Min and Jeon Jong Seo’s Wedding Impossible.

