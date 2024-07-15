Woo Do Hwan to join Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah in upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off; report

Woo Do Hwan, who was last seen in the action revenge thriller K-drama Bloodhounds, is in talks of coming back to the small screen with Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming K-drama Knock Off. It has been reported that the Bloodhounds actor has been cast in the drama.

Woo Do Hwan will reportedly star in Kim Soo Hyun’s Knock Off

On July 15, 2024, the Korean media news outlet Star News reported that Woo Do Hwan has been cast alongside Kim Soo Hyun in his forthcoming Disney+ black comedy series Knock Off.

Woo Do Hwan will be seen playing Lee Min Seok, Kim Soo Hyun’s Kim Sung Joon’s high school classmate, who is now the CEO of the largest portal site in South Korea. He is a complicated man who is using Kim Sung Joon as a way to overcome his financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Knock Off is a black comedy series that is the story of Kim Sung Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), an ordinary man who loses his job during the IMF crisis. After this, he jumped into the counterfeit business during the late 20th century and now in the present, he has become the counterfeit king of the whole world and is famous not only in South Korea.

Kim Soo Hyun will be leading Knock Off, which has created much buzz already. He will be joined by Jo Bo Ah, Kwon Nara, Kim Si Eun, Kim Moo Yeol, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Jung Eun, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Choi Gyu Ri, Kim Hye Eun, Kang Mal Geum, start-studded cast lineup has been adding to the buzz and K-drama fanatics are excited to watch Knock Off.

Advertisement

It will be directed by Uncontrollably Fond director Park Hyun Seok and is written by Song of the Bandits writer Han Jung Hoon.

Know more about Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan is a famous South Korean actor who is known for captivating audiences across K-dramas and movies. He is currently shooting for his upcoming drama Mr. Plankton and Bloodhounds season 2. He is best known for the K-dramas Tempted, The King: Eternal Monarch, Joseon Attorney, and Mad Dog.

ALSO READ: Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi set to return for Bloodhounds season 2; production begins