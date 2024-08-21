Noh Sang Hyun and Kim Go Eun tease refreshing chemistry in Love in the Big City stills; see PICS

The upcoming romance film Love in the Big City is set to bring a refreshing and heartwarming narrative to the big screen, with Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun at the helm. On August 21, the film unveiled a series of stills that offer a sneak peek into the intriguing dynamic between their characters Jae Hee and Heung Soo. These images capture the pair in various everyday settings, from the bustling atmosphere of a college campus to the intimate corners of a store, and even in quieter moments within a closet and a restaurant.

Kim Go Eun, known for her versatile acting prowess, takes on the role of Jae Hee, a woman who lives boldly and loves openly. Her character embraces life with a fearless attitude, expressing her emotions without hesitation. Opposite her, Noh Sang Hyun steps into the shoes of Heung Soo, a man who, at first glance, seems indifferent to both his studies and romantic pursuits. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Heung Soo harbors secrets that slowly unravel, revealing layers to his character that add depth and intrigue to the narrative.

Take a look at the stills here:

The chemistry between Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun is palpable, even in these early glimpses. Their interactions, whether amid campus life or during casual outings, exude a natural ease that draws viewers in. The stills suggest a story rich in everyday moments, yet tinged with the promise of something more profound as their characters’ relationship deepens.

Watch the teaser for Love in the Big City here:

Love in the Big City is based on the bestselling novel by Park Sang Young and is directed by Lee Eon Hee, whose previous works include The Accidental Detective 2: In Action and Love Exposure. The film weaves a tale of cohabitation between a free-spirited woman and a man who is reluctant to face the truths hidden within himself. As Jae Hee and Heung Soo navigate their shared lives, the film promises to explore themes of love, self-discovery, and the complexities of human connections.

The production of the film kicked off on July 8, 2023, with a warm script reading session that set the tone for what promises to be an exciting project. Kim Go Eun expressed her enthusiasm for portraying the spirited Jae Hee, while Noh Sang Hyun shared his excitement about taking on his first leading role in a feature film.

Love in the Big City is scheduled to premiere at the prestigious 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, before its official release in theaters on October 2. As anticipation builds, audiences can look forward to a film that blends romance, humor, and emotional depth, all brought to life by the undeniable chemistry between its two leads.

