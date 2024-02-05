Was Ahn Bo Hyun's romance with Kim Go Eun in Yumi's Cells real? Flex X Cop actor recalls grandma's funny mistake

Ahn Bo Hyun recently delighted fans by sharing heartwarming anecdotes about his grandmother's reactions to his on-screen acting projects, particularly his romantic storyline in the popular drama Yumi's Cells alongside co-star Kim Go Eun.

Ahn Bo Hyun reveals his grandmother’s adorable mistake

During the February 4 episode of SBS’ My Little Old Boy, Ahn Bo Hyun graced the show as a special guest MC. During his appearance, the actor shared a touching revelation about his grandmother being the motivation behind his preference for appearing in dramas that air on television rather than exclusively on online streaming platforms. The actor humorously shared that if he were to star in an OTT (over-the-top) drama and not appear on television for a year, his grandma would think he was starving to death, leading her to worry and even offer to send him food.

Ahn Bo Hyun continued to share that his grandmother often believed that what she saw on television was real. He recounted an incident when she called him while watching a scene where his character got into a car accident, expressing concern as if the drama were a live broadcast. Additionally, when Ahn Bo Hyun played a villain in Itaewon Class, there was a scene where his character's father hit him, which deeply affected his grandmother, making her heart ache for him.

The actor then mentioned his successful drama Yumi’s Cells, where he and Kim Go Eun portrayed a couple. He shared that his grandmother had never seen that side of him before. After witnessing his love scenes with Kim Go Eun for the first time, she became shy and told him, "That girl seemed really nice." It dawned on him that his grandma thought the on-screen romance was real.

Ahn Bo Hyun added that his grandmother even mentioned the possibility of him bringing Kim Go Eun to his hometown of Busan to meet her. Recalling the humorous moment, he shared that his grandma asked him, "Does she like sashimi? In case you happen to bring her to Busan…"

About Yumi’s Cells

Yumi’s Cells follows the story of Yumi (Kim Go Eun), an office worker navigating the monotony of daily life. Initially putting her dreams of becoming a writer on hold and avoiding emotional attachments, her world shifts when she meets Gu Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), a video game creator. Love blossoms, but circumstances lead them to part ways, leaving Yumi heartbroken.

However, in Season 2, she finds love again with her co-worker Yoo Babi (Jinyoung), who has always harbored feelings for her. Additionally, she takes a leap of faith by quitting her job to pursue writing full-time. Yumi’s Cells stands out with its innovative blend of live-action and 3D animation, providing insight into Yumi’s inner thoughts through the perspective of her cells. Kim Go Eun delivers a natural and captivating performance as Yumi, effortlessly portraying her character's journey. The drama also excels in showcasing romantic chemistry between Kim Go Eun and both Ahn Bo Hyun and Jinyoung making it a must-watch!

