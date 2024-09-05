Kim Hye Eun confirmed to play Hwang In Yeop’s mother in upcoming romance drama Family by Choice

Kim Hye Eun is all set for her next role in the upcoming romance drama Family by Choice. The actress will star as Hwang In Yeop’s mother. Her character is expected to have intricate layers that will add depth to the narrative. Anticipation runs high to witness their mother-son energy in Family by Choice.

On September 5, Kim Hye Eun’s agency Blitzway Studios confirmed that the actress is all set for her role in the upcoming drama Family by Choice. According to Korean media outlets, she will play the role of Kim San Ha’s (played by Hwang In Yeop) mother, Kwon Jung Hee.

Her maternal love is a little different from others. Meanwhile, she is also someone who can’t stay away from her son for a long time because she has an ill-fated relationship with him. Due to an unexpected misfortune, she grew to hate Kim San Ha. It foreshadows their different mother-son relationship after they reunite years later.

Kim Hye Eun is expected to showcase a different charm in Family by Choice.

Meanwhile, the upcoming JTBC drama Family by Choice is preparing for its October 9 premiere. It will air twice consecutively every Wednesday following that.

This coming-of-age drama is adapted from the wild hit 2020 Chinese series Go Ahead. The story will revolve around three individuals who grew up together as teenagers. As the trio reunite together after 10 years, the drama will unfold if their strong relationship changes a decade later.

Hwang In Yeop is set to play the male protagonist character Kim San Ha. He is a doctor in the present day and used to be a model student back in school. Choi Moo Sung will portray the role of his father Kim Dae Wook.

Jung Chae Yeon will star as one member of this trio Yoon Jae Woon, while Choi Won Young will play the role of her father. Joining them is Bae Hyun Sung, who is set to portray, Kang Hae Joon, who used to be a charming teenager who despised hardships.

With this stellar and refreshing cast ensemble, Family by Choice is now all set to meet viewers. Apart from JTBC, it will also air on Viu and Viki.

