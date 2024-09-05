Ahn Hyo Seop announces 2024 fan meeting I WANT TO SAY in South Korea and Japan starting October 12; Details here

Good news for Ahn Hyo Seop fans! The actor has announced his 2024 fan meeting, I WANT TO SAY. Starting October 12, he will meet fans in three cities across Japan and South Korea. This marks his second fan meeting after the 2023 Asian tour THE PRESENT SHOW-here and now.

On September 5, Ahn Hyo Seop’s agency, The Present Company, took their official social media handles and announced the actor’s 2024 fan meeting I WANT TO SAY. On October 12, he will kickstart the event in Japan’s Nagoya. He will meet his Japanese fans at the Nagoya Aichi Prefectural Arts Theater.

The following day, he will return to the venue to bid the fans of Nagoya goodbye. Then on October 15 and 16, he will visit Osaka Grancube Osaka for his fan meeting, I WANT TO SAY.

Wrapping up the Japan schedule, Ahn Hyo Seop will return to his home country to meet fans in South Korea. On November 9, he will hold the event at Seoul Blue Square Mastercard Hall. The next day, the actor will conclude his 2024 fan meet in Seoul.

The Present Company included that further information regarding the event will be provided at a later date.

Meanwhile, for the I WANT TO SAY announcement, the agency unveiled a new poster featuring the K-drama heartthrob. In the caption, they hinted at the concept of this fan meet, sharing that the actor is looking forward to spending some memorable time with his fans, which he can carry in his heart until the next time.

See Ahn Hyo Seop’s announcement here:

On the work front, Ahn Hyo Seop recently warped the shooting schedule for his upcoming film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. In this work, he will be seen acting alongside Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more. The film is now slated to premiere in the summer of 2025.

He is a talented and versatile actor who has starred in many works, which promises a good performance from him in this upcoming movie. He is otherwise known for Business Proposal, Dr. Romantic, A Time Called You, Lovers of the Red Sky, Abyss, and more.

