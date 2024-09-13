Kim Jaejoong’s upcoming girl group SAY MY NAME reveals former IZ*ONE’s Hitomi as last member; Check full lineup

Former IZ*ONE member Hitomi has finally been confirmed to re-debut as a member of Kim Jaejoong’s new girl group SAY MY NAME. On September 13, 2024, iNKODE Entertainment revealed Hitomi as the seventh and last member of their upcoming girl group SAY MY NAME. They revealed a captivating trailer video of Honda Hitomi, stage name Hitomi, with an official photo of her on all their social media channels.

Hitomi’s trailer begins with revealing her on a rooftop as animated wings flash forth from her back for a split second. The background of the night sky and the romantic mood sets the scene beautifully. The image of six cats approaching Hitomi at the end symbolizes the six previously revealed members of SAY MY NAME.

Watch Hitomi’s trailer from SAY MY NAME here:

Over the last two weeks, iNKODE Entertainment has revealed all seven members of their upcoming girl group SAY MY NAME. The lineup has officially ended with Hitomi. Many fans previously had found hints that Hitomi would re-debut with SAY MY NAME as she had been largely active on her social media and was also spotted around the company.

SAY MY NAME’s first member revealed on August 30 was Dohee followed by Kanny, Mei, Junhwi, Soha, Seungjoo, and now last but not least, Hitomi.

Check out the teasers of all SAY MY NAME members here:

The trailers have increased anticipation for the debut of the newest K-pop girl group on the block backed by the noted former TVXQ member and actor Kim Jaejoong. He is the CSO of iNKODE Entertainment.

Furthermore, SAY MY NAME is set to debut in October this year. A lot of attention is paid to the girl group as it is expected that SAY MY NAME will release quite a lot of content before their official debut.

Meanwhile, Hitomi also known as Honda Hitomi debuted as a member of the girl group IZ*ONE after finishing in 9th position on the survival show Produce 48. Other members of IZ*ONE Jang Wonyoung, Ahn Yujin, Kim Chaewon, and Sakura are currently members of IVE and LE SSERAFIM.

