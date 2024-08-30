Will IZ*ONE’s Honda Hitomi re-debut in Kim Jaejoong’s new girl group SAY MY NAME? Here’s why fans think so

Honda Hitomi is a Japanese K-pop idol who debuted with IZ*ONE back in 2018. When it disbanded in 2021, she returned to Japan and continued her activities as part of the Japanese idol group AKB48. In May 2024, she parted ways with her Japanese agency. Now the rumors suggest that she is planning to return to K-pop with the upcoming girl group SAY MY NAME.

According to the latest buzz, Honda Hitomi is planning to re-debut as part of the new girl group SAY MY NAME, produced by former TVXQ member Kim Jaejoong and his company iNKODE. There are a few instances which have led to this speculation.

Earlier in May, she expired her contract with the Japanese agency Mama&Son. Following this, industry insiders predicted that she wishes to pursue her passion for singing and dancing in the K-pop industry. She has also been more active on social media platforms since then.

Moreover, a recent online rumor claimed that iNKODE’s CEO Noh Hyun Tae started following her on Instagram in July. Another fan content claimed that Honda Hitomi was recently spotted in Mapo-gu Seoul, near the Korean entertainment agency’s office. Although these are yet to be confirmed, buzz is swirling about her return to K-pop.

Meanwhile, Kim Jaejoong along with iNKODE is preparing to debut their first K-pop idol group. Initially, many thought the former TVXQ member would launch a boy band after the agency revealed their first male trainees through a promo film for the 2023 global audition.

However, shortly after it was confirmed that they are working on producing a new girl group SAY MY NAME. On August 30, the agency introduced the first member Dohee on their social media handles. The girl group is new set to debut in the second half of 2024.

Honda Hitomi debuted with IZ*ONE after participating in Mnet’s music survival show Produce 48. She was a bandmate with LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura, Chaewon, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, Yujin, Kwon Eunbi, Yuri, and more. After IZ*ONE disbanded she returned to Japan, continuing her activities as a member of AKB48. In September 2023, she departed from the Japanese idol group.

