Kim Ji Won replaces Han So Hee as model for Korean alcohol brand amid latter's ongoing dating controversy; Report

Kim Ji Won is now at the peak of her popularity for her extraordinary performance as the female lead Hong Hae In in tvN’s ongoing drama Queen of Tears. Meanwhile, actress Han So Hee has been under fire since her relationship confirmation with Reply 1988 actor Ryu Jun Yeol.

Has Kim Ji Won replaced Han So Hee as a brand model amid dating scandal with Ryu Jun Yeol?

On March 26, a report made rounds on the internet that the Queen of Tears actress will reportedly replace Han So Hee as a model for a very popular Korean alcohol brand.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the brand’s side, a representative even came forward with a neutral response saying that since they are currently exploring options for their next model, it’s impossible to confirm anything.

Meanwhile, just a week after Han So Hee’s relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol transformed into a controversy, the alcohol brand decided not to continue with the actress as their model. While, at the same time, she was losing more advertisement deals, this particular brand refrained from renewing their contract just after a year of signing.

Netizens concluded that the new direction of the brand’s partnership might be due to the Nevertheless actress’ ongoing dating controversy. Now, curiosity runs high to receive a confirmation from the brand regarding their new model Kim Ji Won.

Meanwhile, actress Kim Ji Won is now ruling the K-drama land with tvN’s ongoing rom-com drama Queen of Tears. She plays Hong Hae In, a third-generation chaebol daughter and a boss woman. Her impeccable performance as the queen of department stores is entirely captivating the viewers.

In addition, actor Kim Soo Hyun from It’s Okay to Not Be Okay transforms into her on-screen husband Baek Hyun Woo. The acting synergy and heart-fluttering chemistry between this new on-screen pair has been winning the hearts of the fans.

On the other hand, Han So Hee last appeared in the lead role alongside Park Seo Joon in Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature. Following the success of the drama, she was reported to be in talks to star in a webtoon-based drama with Ryu Jun Yeol.

However, just weeks after this report, the duo got embroiled in a dating rumor, which later transformed into a controversy, as the actress personally confirmed the relationship.

The Korean stars made multiple headlines for all the wrong reasons regarding the actor’s past relationship with Reply 1988 co-star Hyeri and a social media feud that happened between Han So Hee and the Girl’s Day member.

