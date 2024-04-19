Kim Ji Won’s agency reacts to accusations of actress’ planned tax evasion by setting up paper company; says THIS

Kim Ji Won, the lead actress of tvN’s ongoing drama Queen of Tears is facing some accusations which claimed that the actress has attempted tax evasion by setting up a paper company. To back their claims, netizens have dug out alleged evidence that shows the actress purposely avoided paying personal taxes for a high-budget building she recently purchased in Seoul’s posh Gangnam area. Her agency has since reacted to the allegations.

Kim Ji Won's agency unable to comment on tax evasion accusations against actress

On April 19, Kim Ji Won’s agency HighZium Studio made an official statement through Korean media coverage. According to the report, the label stated, “We are unable to confirm anything as it involves the actress’ personal matters.” Since they remained tight-lipped about the same, at this moment, the accusations seem to be speculations only.

For the unversed, on this day, posts surfaced online accusing the Queen of Tears actress of attempting planned text evasion. Recently reports surfaced that Kim Ji Won recently purchased a six-story building in Seoul’s Gangnam, which is worth 6.30 billion KRW.

The property is situated in a prime location surrounded by many high-budget real estate. The deputy manager of the real-estate agency also confirmed the same claiming the deal for the building was closed in 2021.

However, this raised suspicions among the netizens as some found out the purchase was made through the actress Jiwon Entertainment Co. Ltd, a company set by Kim Ji Won and where she is the sole representative and worker. Many thought it to be odd and they dug out further. According to their alleged evidence, this organization was set in 2016 and the registered address is of the My Liberation Notes actress’ 4th and 5th floor of the building.

Netizens claimed that since a lot of corporations commit tax evasion by setting up a paper company, a law was created. Companies set up 5 years before purchasing assets can be exempted from personal tax. People quickly matched the timeline and accused Kim Ji Won of planning tax avoidance as she purchased the building 5 years after setting up the company.

Who is Kim Ji Won?

Kim Ji Won is one of the top Korean actresses, who is currently starring in tvN’s Queen of Tears along with actor Kim Soo Hyun. Some of her other notable works include My Liberation Notes, Fight for My Way, Lovestruck in The City, and more.

