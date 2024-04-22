Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears cast and crew in talks to go on reward vacation after finale; Report

Queen of Tears, the ongoing rom-com drama featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim JiWon in the lead roles has sparked considerable attention since its premiere on March 9. From the lead couple’s heart-fluttering chemistry to a well-crafted plot, the drama earned significant praise from the viewers over the past few weeks. As the final broadcasting date closes, latest reports suggest new activities for the team.

Queen of Tears team might go on reward vacation to celebrate drama's astounding success

According to Korean media coverage on April 22, the cast and crew of Queen of Tears might go on a reward vacation. A representative from tvN’s reportedly stated, “An in-depth discussion about the reward vacation will be held after the drama’s finale.”

On this day, the report further revealed that, to celebrate the significant success of the series, an additional wrap-up party will also be hosted with the cast and crew. Earlier, following the filming wrap-up in February, the team already had a wrap-up party.

Know more about Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won led ongoing drama Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is an ongoing tvN drama that narrates the turbulent married life of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and her husband Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the same conglomerate. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won are currently scorching the screens with their on-screen chemistry respectively as Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In.

The series also features a bunch of talented actors, who are consistently contributing to the drama’s wild success. Actor Park Sung Hoon, known for The Glory transforms into a mysterious investor with a close relationship with the Queens Group and a cunning plan.

Kwak Dong Yeon, who earlier appeared with Kim Ji Won in Fight for My Way, stars as Hong Soo Cheol, Hong Hae In’s younger brother. Lee Joo Bin from Be Melodramatic takes on the role of his wife, Cheon Da Hye.

Penned by Park Ji Eun, the screenwriter of Crash Landing on You and The Producers, Queen of Tears witnessed all-time high viewership ratings in the broadcaster’s history. According to an official report a week ago, the series became the highest-rated tvN drama with 23.072%, overtaking popular dramas like Crash Landing on You, Goblin, and Reply 1988.

Now, the show is expected to conclude its run on April 28. Following that, two special episodes featuring some behind-the-scenes titbits and commentary on scenarios will be broadcast in May. As the final week closes in, anticipation runs high to witness the fate of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s love story.

